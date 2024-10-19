Storelocal Storage of McClellan Park, CA, Migrates Its Operations to the Tenant, Inc., Self Storage Technology Platform

Storelocal Storage McClellan Park is a state-of-the-art storage facility that serves the North Highlands, Arden-Arcade, Rio Linda, Antelope, and Citrus Heights areas. To provide the best user experience to their tenants, and to streamline operational efficiencies, they have migrated their facility to Tenant, Inc.'s complete technology platform offering, including the Hummingbird Property Management Software platform. Tenant, Inc.'s suite of technology products is purpose-built specifically for the self-storage industry, allowing storage owners to provide a significantly improved user rental experience, advanced website security, and convenient, secure payment processing.

MCCLELLAN PARK, Calif., Oct. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Storelocal in McClellan Park takes the security and safeguarding of your belongings extremely seriously. We will be implementing software and practice updates to ensure tenant information remains secure and confidential. We're transitioning to a new state-of-the-art platform called Hummingbird for our property management software, ensuring effortless rental experiences. We have also made several updates to our online website to streamline the move-in process and secure any confidential details. Moving forward we will be utilizing an automated pay-by-phone system for simplicity of payment. Our company always strives to ensure we have the best-updated software and management practices to guarantee your personal details remain confidential," said Scott Ramser, CEO of Ramser Development Corp. and Storelocal Storage McClellan Park.

About Tenant Inc.

Tenant Inc. offers a cloud-based, all-in-one digital technology platform purpose-built for the self storage industry. Tenant Inc. provides a single platform of software as a service (SaaS) products, self storage website, and technology solutions that give self storage operators everything they need to run their business across point of sale, operations, and online rentals.

About Storelocal Storage McClellan Park

Storelocal Storage's McClellan Park facility is a modern, completely indoor self storage facility, with storage units ranging in size from 5x5s to 10x30s. They offer easy and secure gate code entry into the building, with a friendly office manager, 24-hour monitored security cameras, bright LED lights in the units and hallways, and ADA-compliant units. They also provide moving carts and even a pallet jack to make your moving easy and stress-free. The facility is conveniently located near Sacramento, making it convenient for residents and businesses. Our McClellan Park self-storage property is near Sacramento McClellan Airport and I-80.

Storelocal Storage in McClellan Park offers features and amenities such as:

Contactless Rentals, Climate Controlled Storage, Temperature Controlled Units, On-site Management, Moving Carts, Storelocal Protection Plan offered, Commercial Storage, Online Rental, and Online Bill Pay.

Storelocal Storage McClellan Park

5030 Luce Ave, McClellan Park, CA, 95652

Click Here to Visit Storelocal Storage of McClellan Park

Storelocal McClellan Park is part of the Storelocal Storage brand, and is managed by Ramser Development Company.

About Storelocal Storage

Storelocal is a membership organization designed to empower independent self-storage owners by offering access to industry-leading products, services, and technology solutions. With a network of over 1,500 members and a combined real estate value exceeding $10 billion, Storelocal enables independent operators to compete with large, corporate storage chains by providing essential resources like property management software, branding, and online rental platforms.

In addition to membership, Storelocal offers the ability to join the Storelocal Storage brand licensing program, which offers self-storage owners a complete Ops-in-a-Box platform, including Tenant, Inc.'s state-of-the-art property management software, branding elements, and storage rental websites on the storelocal.com domain with recognized domain authority.

Click here for more information about Storelocal Storage Brand Licensing

Click here for more information about Storelocal Membership

About Ramser Development

Ramser Development has been acquiring, developing, and entitling over 10 million square feet of industrial and self-storage properties for over thirty years. Ramser's established portfolio consists of quality RV & Boat storage, self-storage, and industrial outdoor storage assets. Ramser Development targets value-add and development opportunities in select high-growth markets within the Sunbelt, Mountain West, and Pacific Northwest regions of the U.S. The firm capitalizes on its properties on a deal-by-deal basis and is looking to deploy $100 million over the next 12 months.

Click Here to Learn More About Ramser Development

