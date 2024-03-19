StorMagic and Acronis Partner to Deliver Highly Available Data Protection Solutions

StorMagic and Acronis also announced the availability of Acronis Cyber Protect integration with StorMagic SvSAN. This solution provides data availability and protection for organizations choosing to manage these requirements in-house, keeping data protected and secure while reducing costs. Post this

"Acronis is excited to partner with StorMagic to deliver new integrated solutions that combine the highest availability to eliminate downtime alongside complete data protection, backup and recovery for our service provider customers and businesses," said Pat Hurley, RVP, Acronis. "Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud Integration with StorMagic SvSAN provides complete control and flexibility of an end-to-end high availability and data protection solution that comes at a very low cost."

MSPs can now offer customers a simple hyperconverged solution that works with any two x86 servers and hypervisor – providing uptime while lowering costs, and allowing for easy expansion of, and integration with, customers' existing solutions. The solutions feature active-active synchronous mirroring between two servers, data encryption, a lightweight remote witness, and native integration of cybersecurity, data protection and management. MSPs can opt to offer additional service agreements, including outsourced witness and key management for their customers.

"MSPs want to offer more storage solutions that are simple, flexible and reliable while offering HA and data protection, and customers are looking for easy-to-use solutions that meet their budgets," said Bruce Kornfeld, chief marketing and product officer, StorMagic. "SvSAN delivers the HA while Acronis delivers the data protection piece – all in a single solution that can be delivered and managed by their preferred service provider or managed in-house."

Availability

Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud Integration with StorMagic SvSAN and Acronis Cyber Protect Integration with StorMagic SvSAN are available immediately.

Additional Resources

About Acronis

Acronis unifies data protection and cybersecurity to deliver integrated, automated cyber protection that solves the safety, accessibility, privacy, authenticity, and security (SAPAS) challenges of the modern digital world. With flexible deployment models that fit the demands of service providers and IT professionals, Acronis provides superior cyber protection for data, applications, and systems with innovative next-generation antivirus, backup, disaster recovery, and endpoint protection management solutions powered by AI. With advanced anti-malware powered by cutting-edge machine intelligence and blockchain based data authentication technologies, Acronis protects any environment - from cloud to hybrid to on premises - at a low and predictable cost.

Acronis is a Swiss company, founded in Singapore. Celebrating two decades of innovation, Acronis has 1,800+ employees in 45 locations. Acronis Cyber Protect solution is available in 26 languages in over 150 countries and is used by 20,000+ service providers to protect over 750,000 businesses.

About StorMagic

StorMagic is solving the world's edge data problems. We help organizations store, protect and manage data at and from the edge. StorMagic's solutions ensure data is always protected and available, no matter the type or location, to provide value anytime, anywhere. StorMagic's storage and security products are simple, flexible, reliable and cost-effective, without sacrificing enterprise-class features, for organizations with one to thousands of sites. Visit www.stormagic.com.

Media Contact

