StorMagic Appoints Julian Chesterfield as Chief Technology Officer

"I'm excited to apply my 20 years of experience and passion for open-source software, hypervisors and full-stack HCI solutions at StorMagic during such an exciting time," said Dr. Chesterfield. Post this

"I'm excited to apply my 20 years of experience and passion for open-source software, hypervisors and full-stack HCI solutions at StorMagic during such an exciting time," said Dr. Chesterfield. "I'm impressed by the commercial success and large customer base the company has cultivated over the years and look forward to contributing to its continued growth."

Dr. Chesterfield retains deep domain knowledge and will be responsible for driving technology innovation and expanding the engineering team.

"Julian has an incredible depth and breadth of experience and accumulated expertise, and we're thrilled to welcome him to the StorMagic team," said Dan Beer, board member and CEO of StorMagic. "We have all been impressed by his strong track record of innovation, execution and engineering excellence, all of which will lend well to our current period of rapid growth and transformation at StorMagic."

To learn more about StorMagic, visit www.stormagic.com.

About StorMagic

StorMagic is solving the world's edge data problems. We help organizations store, protect and use data at and from the edge. StorMagic's solutions ensure data is always protected and available, no matter the type or location, to provide value anytime, anywhere. StorMagic's storage and security products are flexible, robust, easy to use and cost-effective, without sacrificing enterprise-class features, for organizations with one to thousands of sites. Visit www.stormagic.com.

Join the Conversation

Follow StorMagic on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter, and subscribe to our corporate blog and YouTube channel.

All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.

Media Contact

Halle Velenchenko

Matter Communications

[email protected]

720.400.8039

Media Contact

Halle Velenchenko, Matter Communications, 1 7204008039, [email protected]

SOURCE Matter Communications