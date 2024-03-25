StorMagic Earns Premier 5-Star Rating in 2024 CRN® Partner Program Guide for Sixth Consecutive Year

"StorMagic is honored to be named in CRN's 5-star Partner Program for six straight years," said Brian Grainger, president of StorMagic Inc. and chief revenue officer. "This achievement underscores our company's dedication to having a clear, ongoing focus on our worldwide partner network." Post this

The breadth and depth of support and resources technology vendors offer through their partner programs is a critical consideration for solution providers assessing which IT vendors, service providers, and distributors to team with in building world-class technology solutions. Program elements such as financial incentives, sales and marketing assistance, training and certification, technical support and more can set vendors apart and play a key role in boosting their partners' long-term growth.

"Recognition on this list reflects the value of the spotlighted vendor partner programs and their commitment to evolving with solution providers and supporting IT channel success," said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. content and executive editor, CRN, at The Channel Company. "This recognition empowers solution providers to discover vendors that keep pace with the evolving requirements of their business and their clients. With CRN's 2024 Partner Program Guide, solution providers can access deep insights into the unique strengths of each partner program and vendors who demonstrate dedication to their partner community."

The 5-Star rating is awarded to the companies that have built their partner programs to go above and beyond in their commitment to nurturing strong, profitable, and successful channel partnerships. For the 2024 Partner Program Guide, CRN evaluated vendors based on program requirements and offerings such as partner training and education, pre- and post-sales support, marketing programs and resources, technical support, and communication.

The StorMagic Channel Program enables your organization to open new revenue streams and attack new opportunities with storage, security and video surveillance solutions specifically designed for edge computing environments. It helps you drive significant incremental revenue through generous margins in opportunities which you might not be winning today.

