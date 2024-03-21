Stormtech Chooses Schoox to Serve Up Learning Across Their Enterprise

"We chose Schoox for its ease of use and ability to make learning fun while providing staff with a clear path to their next role." — Dilpreet Randhawa, Dir., People & Culture, Stormtech Post this

The growing brand conducted an annual employee engagement survey last year, uncovering a significant interest in L&D among the team. Responding to staff feedback, the company began a search for a modern LMS that would allow them to effectively manage their global training programs.

"Employee development is critical to our success," said Dilpreet Randhawa, Director of People & Culture at Stormtech. "We are excited to offer our team the best possible training and personal development tool. We chose Schoox for its ease of use and ability to make learning fun while providing staff with a clear path to their next role."

"We have a long history of helping companies deliver robust learning programs," said Lefteris Ntouanoglou, founder and Chief Executive Officer of Schoox. "We are excited to work with Stormtech to serve up training that develops employee skills and positively impacts their business."

About Stormtech

Based in British Columbia, STORMTECH develops a wide variety of performance apparel and accessories for over 10,000 companies in over 30 countries. Quality and design have remained at the forefront of the company's mission: to "Provide Innovative Performance Apparel and Outstanding Customer Service." STORMTECH enlists athletes from around the globe to test and validate their gear to ensure they deliver the highest performance quality.

About Schoox

Schoox is workplace learning software with a people-first twist. People aren't cogs, and Schoox was designed for how humans actually learn. We keep learners curious by letting you deliver more kinds of content wherever they are, from the front line to the corporate office. And by making learning easy, accessible, rewarding, and fun, we help you get everyone more excited about their career development. Learners can "up" their skills, grow on the job, and get more done—and you can measure the impact of their awesome accomplishments. Schoox powers people-focused learning experiences organizations around the world, including Subway, Celebrity Cruises, Phillips 66, and Sonesta Hotels. Learn more at schoox.com.

