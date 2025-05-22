StorTrack Expands in Australasia with New Strategic Partnership

StorTrack partners with Self Storage Advisory Australia to put trusted data and real-time market intelligence at the center of Australasia's self storage growth.

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., May 22, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- StorTrack, the leading provider of self storage market data and analytics, has partnered with Self Storage Advisory Australia, to drive expansion across Australia and New Zealand. As a reseller of StorTrack, Self Storage Advisory Australia will play a pivotal role in bringing advanced data solutions to operators, investors, and developers throughout the region.

The region's robust development pipeline and rising demand are drawing increased attention from institutional investors. Recent strategic moves by Public Storage and BlackRock reflect growing confidence in a market that, despite its maturity, is rapidly emerging as one of the most compelling growth opportunities in the global self storage sector.

Self Storage Advisory Australia, led by Stefan Kulas, provides specialist brokerage and advisory services to the self storage industry nationwide. The company advises a broad range of institutional and private clients on transactions including single asset sales, portfolio dispositions, and development projects. With experience managing over $750 million in self storage transactions and developments across North America and Australia, Stefan has established the firm as a trusted resource for owners, developers, and investors nationwide.

"With over 3,400 facilities across Australia and New Zealand—and national occupancy averaging around 87%—the region's self storage sector is thriving amid rising demand and ongoing investment," said John Tilly, President of StorTrack. "Partnering with Self Storage Advisory Australia allows us to strengthen our local footprint and help clients across the region navigate rapid market changes with precision and confidence."

Stefan Kulas added, "The rapid growth of the asset class in Australia combined with an evolving institutional landscape has reinforced the need for reliable, high-quality data within a historically fragmented market. Partnering with StorTrack in Australia and New Zealand aligns our shared company values to deliver real-time market intelligence and actionable insights to the industry."

This strategic partnership reflects StorTrack's commitment to global growth and to empowering the self storage industry with high-quality, granular data and insights.

About StorTrack

StorTrack has been the authority in self storage market intelligence since 2014, delivering data solutions for revenue management, pricing optimization, and investment due diligence across self storage, RV and boat storage, and RV park and campground sectors. Our Optimize platform, available now in Australia and New Zealand, provides competitor rate-tracking to help operators stay competitive and maximize revenue. StorTrack's flagship Explorer platform—offering deep market analysis across the U.S., Canada, UK, and Europe—will launch later this year in Australia, bringing robust insights for market evaluation and site selection.

For more information, visit StorTrack.com

Media Contact

Cindy Rivera, StorTrack, 1 800-969-7424, [email protected], www.StorTrack.com

Facebook, LinkedIn

SOURCE StorTrack