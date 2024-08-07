StorTrack launches its flagship market analysis platform, EXPLORER, to cover self-storage in Europe and UK

StorTrack launches EXPLORER in Europe and the UK, covering over 12,000 self-storage facilities, 7 years of historical data, and hundreds of development projects. This tool offers comprehensive market analysis with highly granular demographic data, aiding investors and developers in market due diligence. With the European self-storage market's rapid growth, EXPLORER provides critical insights for capitalizing on new opportunities.

StorTrack, the leading provider of self-storage market and business intelligence, announces that it has launched its flagship product EXPLORER to cover Europe and the UK. EXPLORER is used by thousands of self-storage investors, operators and developers in the USA and Canada for market due diligence and opportunity analysis.

EXPLORER offers an easy-to-use map-based system that presents both sophisticated tools for search and discovery, as well as an unparalleled depth of data on any given market. It is a must-have for investors and developers of self-storage, providing deep, broad and usable supply and demand data around any given opportunity. One of the key components of EXPLORER is the highly granular demographic information, refined and processed from government and proprietary sources and modeled out to include population, income and more in a way that enables flexible market definition and analysis. This enables users to focus in any given market characteristics in a way that is not typically possible or easy.

According to a recent report by FEDESSA and CBRE, investment in self-storage in Europe grew by a factor of 3.5x from 2020 to 2022. Market supply is growing at an estimated 10% per annum at the moment, and the total market value is currently estimated to be €24B, predicted to grow by IMARC at 3.2% compound annual growth for the next 10 years.

"The European self-storage market is growing at a very fast rate and offers great opportunity to investors and developers over the next ten years", says John Tilly, CEO of StorTrack, "EXPLORER is an important tool to facilitate and enable that market growth, as has been proven in the North American market, where it is the most-used tool for market analysis."

About StorTrack

StorTrack is the leading provider of self-storage market data, offering accurate insights and data-driven solutions to operators, owners, and investors. With over a decade of experience, StorTrack continues to innovate and set the standard for market analytics in the industry. Additionally, StorTrack offers competitor tracking and automated monitoring of price changes, helping self-storage owners and operators optimize their rental rates to meet market conditions.

