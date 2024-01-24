StoryFair Audiobooks Launches High-Royalty Audiobook Retailer, Announces Major Partnership

StoryFair Audiobooks announces its launch as a high-royalty retailer in the audiobook market, offering an industry-disrupting 75% royalty rate for authors and publishers. Rapidly gaining traction with over 100 publishers and 19,000 authors, StoryFair aims to reshape the competitive landscape with a fairer, more sustainable model for content creators and audiobook enthusiasts.
TUCSON, Ariz., Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- StoryFair, a new force in the audiobook industry, is thrilled to reveal the launch of a better, fairer way to to buy audiobooks. On StoryFair, authors and publishers receive the highest royalty among all major retailers.
With its industry-leading 75% royalty rate for authors and publishers, StoryFair is also proud to announce its first major publisher partner, Blackstone Publishing. Now hosting 20,000 Blackstone titles for sale, including numerous New York Times and USA Today bestselling audio book titles, StoryFair is well on its way to fulfilling its commitment to reshape the competitive landscape. "Our goal is to empower authors and publishers, moving away from the disproportionately low royalties offered by mainstream platforms," said Sean Hansen, Co-Founder of StoryFair. "With retailers like Audible keeping as much as 75 percent of the sale price of an audio book for themselves, there's little left for the authors and narrators we love. We're here to flip that script, paying 75 percent of the net to our author and publisher partners."
Over 100 publishers, 19,000 authors, and growing…
StoryFair has attracted a significant number of additional publishers and independent authors as partners. StoryFair currently hosts titles for over 100 publishers and over 19,000 unique authors. Through these partnerships, StoryFair is rapidly broadenening its reach, offering an extensive range of audiobooks from all genres and voices.
StoryFair builds its foundation on a transparent, no-hidden-fees policy and a user-friendly experience, both for content creators and audiobook enthusiasts. "It's time to start treating storytellers with the respect and fairness they deserve," added Eric T. Knight, Co-Founder of StoryFair. "Our collaboration with Blackstone Publishing and our many other partners is a giant leap towards this vision. We're excited about the potential it unlocks for everyone in the book loving community. Authors can earn as much as three times the revenue from a sale through StoryFair. That makes it possible for more creators to earn a decent living, but also helps drive down prices for the audiobook consumer."
This announcement comes at a pivotal moment in the book industry, as more authors and publishers decry inequitable platforms that devalue their work. StoryFair's high-royalty approach positions it as a beacon of change, advocating for a fairer, more sustainable model in the audiobook world.
About StoryFair
StoryFair is a cutting-edge platform that offers a refreshing alternative in the audiobook industry. With a commitment to high royalties, quick payments, and a great audiobook listening experience in its iOS and Android mobile apps, StoryFair is dedicated to nurturing a thriving community of authors, publishers, and readers.
