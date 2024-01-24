StoryFair Audiobooks Launches High-Royalty Audiobook Retailer, Announces Major Partnership

Authors can earn as much as three times the revenue from a sale through StoryFair. That makes it possible for more creators to earn a decent living, but also helps drive down prices for the audiobook consumer. Post this

Over 100 publishers, 19,000 authors, and growing…

StoryFair has attracted a significant number of additional publishers and independent authors as partners. StoryFair currently hosts titles for over 100 publishers and over 19,000 unique authors. Through these partnerships, StoryFair is rapidly broadenening its reach, offering an extensive range of audiobooks from all genres and voices.

StoryFair builds its foundation on a transparent, no-hidden-fees policy and a user-friendly experience, both for content creators and audiobook enthusiasts. "It's time to start treating storytellers with the respect and fairness they deserve," added Eric T. Knight, Co-Founder of StoryFair. "Our collaboration with Blackstone Publishing and our many other partners is a giant leap towards this vision. We're excited about the potential it unlocks for everyone in the book loving community. Authors can earn as much as three times the revenue from a sale through StoryFair. That makes it possible for more creators to earn a decent living, but also helps drive down prices for the audiobook consumer."

This announcement comes at a pivotal moment in the book industry, as more authors and publishers decry inequitable platforms that devalue their work. StoryFair's high-royalty approach positions it as a beacon of change, advocating for a fairer, more sustainable model in the audiobook world.

About StoryFair

StoryFair is a cutting-edge platform that offers a refreshing alternative in the audiobook industry. With a commitment to high royalties, quick payments, and a great audiobook listening experience in its iOS and Android mobile apps, StoryFair is dedicated to nurturing a thriving community of authors, publishers, and readers.

