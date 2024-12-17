Storylane Acquires PreSkale and Expands into the Presales Market

"With the PreSkale acquisition, we're doubling down on presales as a key function for 2025, positioning ourselves as one of the few demo automation vendors that scales across the entire go-to-market motion." - Nalin Senthamil, CEO and Co-founder, Storylane Post this

"We've seen a significant uptick in revenue from presales teams in the last year," said Storylane founder and CEO Nalin Senthamil. "With the PreSkale acquisition, we're doubling down on presales as a key function for 2025, positioning ourselves as one of the few demo automation vendors that scales across the entire go-to-market motion."

PreSkale CEO Ajay Jayagopal will join Storylane following the acquisition. "When the opportunity came up, I was thrilled by the potential of this idea," said Jayagopal. "Storylane is the fastest-growing leader in demo automation. Go-to-market leaders consistently praise Storylane for saving teams 10 hours a week and boosting deal closures by 30%. I'm excited to help teams deliver exceptional product experiences and drive business wins."

The move appears well-timed, as market trends indicate growing demand for demo automation tools among presales teams seeking to enhance productivity. Storylane plans to apply the same product innovation, speed, and ease of use that drove its success in marketing to address these presales needs.

The company has already established itself as a significant player in the demo automation space, currently ranking second in the category with a 4.8/5 rating across more than 500 reviews. Its platform serves enterprise customers including Nasdaq, Palo Alto Networks, Microsoft, SentinelOne, and Autodesk.

Through this acquisition, Storylane aims to expand its offering to provide comprehensive demo automation capabilities across the entire sales cycle, potentially reshaping how B2B companies approach product demonstrations and technical evaluations.

