StoryTech® Unveils Cutting-Edge VIP Show Floor Tour Opportunities at CES® 2024

CES® 2024 is poised to surpass the scale of its 2023 event, exhibiting remarkable growth in size, attendance, exhibitors and global media presence. Anticipating a double-digit expansion, the event is expected to draw over 130,000 attendees and host more than 3,500 exhibitors.

AI Takes Center Stage: The Implications of AI Tour

Introducing the groundbreaking "Implications of AI Tour" for CES® 2024, StoryTech will transcend traditional tour boundaries to showcase diverse AI use cases across all of its tours. Participants will gain a comprehensive understanding of AI's capabilities across industries, with a focus on automation and machine learning, spatial computing, generative AI and more. The tour promises to unravel how AI is reshaping the consumer technology landscape. This tour will cover both the LVCC and Venetian Expo areas. Transportation and a boxed lunch will be provided.

Explore the Future with Specialized Tours

Other available show floor tours offered by StoryTech in 2024 include:

Tech East Industry Expert Tour - Dive into innovations in content creation, wireless tech, cameras, display tech, Web3 and immersive tech, including health and wellness.

Tech West Industry Expert Tour - Embark on a journey into revolutions in the smart home, lifestyle tech and cutting-edge technologies, including Eureka Park, showcasing over 700 international startups.

Automotive Tour - Immerse yourself in transportation and vehicle technology exhibits, featuring leading automakers, automotive tech, car audio, drones, renewable energy and autonomous driving technology.

Smart Living Tour - Witness smart home and high-growth technologies changing the way people work and play. Highlights include energy-efficient products, security solutions and lifestyle tech categories with AI-driven solutions.

Digital Health Tour - Focus on the latest applications and technology in healthcare and wellness. Explore solutions for medical devices, remote patient visits, digital therapeutics, AI-driven biosensors and more.

Not Just Lunch Combo Tour - This tour covers both Tech East(the LVCC) and Tech West (The Venetian Expo) and includes transportation and a boxed lunch.

Unveiling the 2024 Trends Report: Navigating the Future of Tech

StoryTech will unveil its annual Trends Report during CES® 2024. Organized around five key trends -- Health and Wellness, Autonomy, Immersive Experiences, Software/Products as a Service and Creators -- the report provides a framework for interpreting the profound impact of technology on global business and culture.

"StoryTech is excited to once again partner with CTA on the Public Tour program and work hand in hand with their researchers to provide the best experience," said Lori H. Schwartz, CEO and founder of StoryTech. "This year, AI and sustainability will be a horizontal trend across the show along with other key technology themes like electrification, mobility, digital health, robotics and more. There's no better way to experience these key themes than on a StoryTech tour at CES®2024."

StoryTech is a leading experiential marketing firm that guides brands, agencies, networks, studios and technology companies through the ever-evolving landscape of technology. With a focus on creating unique content-driven experiences, StoryTech facilitates networking, business growth, and learning at all levels of business and consumer engagement. StoryTech is the official tour provider for CES®. With its team of industry insiders, StoryTech's tours are designed for senior-level executives, offering an immersive experience to navigate the latest technology trends.

For more information on StoryTech's CES® 2024 tours and exclusive sponsorships, visit the StoryTech website.

