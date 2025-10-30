Storytelling Takes Center Stage at Skirball: Impact + Profit 25 Explores Stories that Shape Society from "The Pitt" to Freedom of the Press

I+P 25 Lineup, Presented with Support from the Golden Globe Foundation and Hollywood, Health & Society, Features Panels on Media Integrity, Mental Health, and Native Representation — with More to Come

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The SIE Society and Johns Hopkins Center for Communication Programs announced the early lineup for the third annual Impact + Profit Conference ("I+P 25"), to be held December 4–5, 2025, at the Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles.

Marking the fifth anniversary since its founding during the pandemic, the SIE Society convenes leading voices from entertainment, business, nonprofit, philanthropy and academia to explore how storytelling can shape culture, drive progress and foster connection in an increasingly divided world.

Speakers and Participants

The 2025 lineup brings together influential voices from across entertainment, journalism, advocacy and academia, including Chandra Bhatnagar (ACLU of Southern California), Kate Folb (Hollywood, Health & Society), Kim Masters (Puck News, KCRW's The Business), Sewell Chan (USC Annenberg Center on Communication Leadership & Policy), Joel Simon (Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism, CUNY), Dr. Mel Herbert (The Pitt), Erica Lynn Rosenthal, PhD (USC Norman Lear Center), Beth Hoffman, PhD (University of Pittsburgh School of Public Health), Josh Arce (Partnership with Native Americans), and Jessica Matten (Rez Ball, Dark Winds, Standing Bear).

Programming Highlights

Freedom of the Press Under the Current Administration - Presented by the Golden Globe Foundation, this session brings together journalists and advocates defending freedom of the press and the essential role of truth in sustaining democracy.

The Pitt: The Power of Authentic Stories to Drive Action - This panel explores how the television series The Pitt integrates real-world social and structural issues into powerful, authentic narratives that resonate with healthcare workers and communities alike. Developed with guidance from Hollywood, Health & Society, the series grounds its storytelling in research and lived experience to illuminate the human impact of systemic inequities in healthcare.

Moving Mental Health Out of the Shadows - A candid discussion about shifting stigma and expanding access, this panel highlights how media narratives can help normalize conversations around mental health and foster pathways to care.

Redefining Native Americans in Media: Progress, Visibility & Authenticity - As audiences and creators demand authentic representation, this session highlights Native American artists and advocates who are reshaping narratives on-screen and behind the camera.

Defining and Measuring Impact: Insights from the SIE Academia Report - How can creators, funders and studios better define, measure, and scale the real-world impact of the stories they tell? This session explores new research on the evolving field of Social Impact Entertainment (SIE) and the tools emerging to strengthen accountability, transparency, and measurable outcomes.

A Milestone Year for SIE

Now marking its fifth year, the SIE Society has grown to more than 1,600 members representing the entertainment industry, philanthropy, academia, institutional and nonprofit sectors—all united by the belief that storytelling can move audiences and society forward.

"Impact + Profit is about community coming together at a time that often feels like chaos," said William Nix, a Founder and Co-Executive Director of the SIE Society. "We're bringing creators, funders and changemakers into one space to explore how stories rooted in truth, empathy and shared purpose can help rebuild trust and drive meaningful change."

Debora B. Freitas López, MS, Executive Director of the Johns Hopkins Center for Communication Programs, added: "We are proud to partner with the SIE Society to advance the science and practice of impact storytelling. Our shared goal is to ensure that evidence-based communication continues to shape healthier, more equitable societies — both on-screen and off."

Additional speakers and sessions will be announced in the coming weeks.

Impact + Profit 25 will take place Thursday and Friday, December 4–5, 2025, at the Skirball Cultural Center, Los Angeles. For updates and registration details, visit www.conference.siesociety.org.

About the SIE Society

The SIE Society (Social Impact Entertainment Society) is a global community of more than 1,600 entertainment, corporate, and nonprofit professionals, from all storytelling media platforms, working at the intersection of storytelling and social change. Through curated programming, thought leadership, and year-round engagement, the SIE Society supports collaboration and measurable impact across industries.

The Impact+Profit conference, held each December, is the SIE Society's flagship event, presented in partnership with the Johns Hopkins Center for Communication Programs. The gathering brings together changemakers from across social impact, entertainment, innovation, and investment in all storytelling media platforms.

As a member of the United Nations Global and SDG Media Compacts, the SIE Society, founded in 2020, champions the power of narrative to advance equity, justice, sustainability, and well-being worldwide.The SIE Society also publishes the digital magazine SIE Voices, a newsletter spotlighting emerging trends, industry insights and the people and projects driving meaning change through media and entertainment. Learn more at www.siesociety.org

About Johns Hopkins Center for Communication Programs

More than 35 years ago, the Johns Hopkins Center for Communication Programs was created to recognize the crucial role of communication in public health. We remain leaders today in social and behavior change, knowledge management, applied research and advocacy, because we work alongside communities to create meaningful, sustainable change that improves lives. Rooted in equity and evidence, we cultivate partnerships and strengthen capacity to amplify essential voices, advance systems, and ignite collective action for healthier, more just societies. More information can be found at https://ccp.jhu.edu.

