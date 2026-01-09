Stottler Henke's MARS Scheduling System Enters Worldwide Operational Use by the U.S. Space Force

MARS automatically generates 24-hour schedules within minutes for hundreds of satellites and thousands of tasks across multiple, competing constellations and Satellite Operations Centers (SOCs), balancing both hard and soft scheduling constraints. Post this

MARS automatically generates 24-hour schedules within minutes for hundreds of satellites and thousands of tasks across multiple, competing constellations and Satellite Operations Centers (SOCs), balancing both hard and soft scheduling constraints. MARS also supports real-time launches, conflict checking, schedule changes, and rapid response to in-space emergencies or equipment failures, while enabling multiple distributed users to collaborate simultaneously.

In addition, the system is built on Stottler Henke's Aurora scheduling engine that automatically deconflicts the schedule, reducing a human operator's cognitive load by over 90%. The system also includes robust fault-tolerance features such as hot backups, automatic node failover and recovery, data archiving, and detailed activity logging to ensure uninterrupted operations. MARS also provides tools for schedule quality assessment, radio-frequency-interference (RFI) investigation, and detailed task editing and communication between users. Together, these capabilities enable MARS to deliver a resilient, automated, and highly responsive scheduling environment for modern satellite control missions.

The transition to MARS/AST as of September 12, 2025, marks a pivotal advancement in modernizing operational infrastructure. Developed to provide enhanced functionality, scalability, and maintainability, MARS/AST establishes a robust foundation for future growth. This milestone opens new opportunities to expand the system's user base and further integrate advanced capabilities to meet evolving space mission requirements.

This accomplishment reflects the dedication and collaboration of all personnel involved in the development, testing, and deployment of MARS/AST. Stottler Henke and the entire project team have ensured a seamless transition, positioning the organization for continued operational excellence and innovation.

"The acquisition and fielding of the Advanced Scheduling Tool directly elevated the Satellite Control Network satellite contact process to the level required for evolving USSF telemetry, tracking, and commanding needs," says Lt. Col. Jean A. Purgason, USSF, Commander, 22nd Space Operations Squadron. "This innovative system overhaul delivered seamless operations on current industry standards, enhanced cyber awareness, and increased Satellite Control resiliency for the network's 18 antennas and over 165,000 annual satellite contacts, the first such upgrade in over 33 years," continues Lt. Col. Purgason.

Stottler Henke Associates, Inc. applies cognitive modeling, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, and other advanced technologies to solve problems that defy solutions using traditional approaches. Stottler Henke develops intelligent software solutions for planning and scheduling, decision support, autonomy, knowledge management and discovery, education and training, and machine learning and classification. Stottler Henke has received numerous awards for its innovative AI solutions. At a White House ceremony, Stottler Henke was one of 18 businesses to receive the prestigious Tibbetts Award for research and development for the U.S. Government, driving innovation and creating new jobs. Email: [email protected].

