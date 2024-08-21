Strack Racing Triumphs Through Adversity at Mid-Ohio, Extends Championship Lead

Mathew Scholtz and Strack Racing overcame a crash to secure a second-place finish in Race One, followed by a victory in Race Two.

LEXINGTON, Ohio, Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Strack Racing team delivered a weekend of pure resilience and thrilling racing at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, with Mathew Scholtz extending his MotoAmerica Supersport Championship lead by a hard-fought 25 points.

The weekend began on a high note with Scholtz arriving with an 18-point lead. The first race quickly turned dramatic when both Scholtz and his main title rival, PJ Jacobsen, crashed after hitting oil left on the track, forcing a red flag. Against all odds, Scholtz impressively rode his severely damaged bike back to the pits with both handlebars barely intact and no functioning brakes. In an incredible display of teamwork, the Strack Racing crew rebuilt the bike in pouring rain within 30 minutes. Despite the mixed conditions, Scholtz battled his way back to claim a remarkable second place.

The dedication didn't stop there. The team worked tirelessly overnight to restore the bike for Race Two. Scholtz initially struggled with a poor start but quickly gained momentum before another red flag interrupted the race. After the restart, Scholtz found himself in fourth position but expertly played the long game, knowing his tire management would be key. In a stunning move on the penultimate lap, Scholtz passed both Jacobsen and Tyler Scott in a single corner, seizing the victory and further solidifying his championship lead.

Team Owner Peter Strack commented, "This was by far the most intense and stressful weekend we've had this season. We felt very comfortable with our race pace, but the mixed conditions really threw a wrench into our plans. For Race One, we were going back and forth right until the last minute on whether to go out on wets or slicks. The sun was shining, and we saw a dry line forming, so we took a gamble on slicks. That decision, along with the team's ability to stay focused and composed, made all the difference. Heading into COTA with a 25-point lead is great, but we know the fight is far from over. We'll stay sharp and continue pushing for every point."

Mathew Scholtz added, "My approach for Race One was all about consistency, which has been key for me since the beginning of the season. I know that managing every race well is how you win championships. On the second restart, it was all about mental toughness. I knew I had to ride smart and bring the bike home for those extremely important championship points. Race Two was all about trusting the plan; I knew if I could stay patient and manage my tires, I'd have a shot at making those crucial passes in the final laps."

Strack Racing now looks ahead to the Circuit of The Americas in September, determined to maintain their momentum and clinch the MotoAmerica Supersport Championship.

The Strack Group, under the leadership of CEO Peter Strack, encompasses Strack Racing, a key player in the MotoAmerica Supersport series, among other ventures. Piloting the Yamaha YZF-R6 is Mathew Scholtz, with Ed Sullivan serving as Crew Chief. Alongside Team Manager and Co-owner Jessica Strack, the team's core strength is further amplified by the talents of Jordan Strange (Lead Mechanic), Josh Canup (Second Mechanic), Ryan "RB" Banks (Tire Scientist), and Shawn Craine (Data Specialist). At its core, The Strack Group, through Strack Racing, is dedicated to achieving top competitive performance and fostering a community driven by a passion for motorcycle racing.

