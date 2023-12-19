Stradefy Biosciences Appoints Jeffrey M. Goldberg as Executive Chair

Accomplished industry leader with more than 25 years of experience growing biotechnology companies to help drug discovery company accelerate commercializing of new therapies currently in development

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Stradefy Biosciences, a New Haven-based drug discovery and development company based on Yale University research, today announced the appointment of Jeffrey M. Goldberg as Executive Chair, effective immediately. Mr. Goldberg is an accomplished biotech executive with over 25 years of experience leading teams from preclinical discovery through commercialization. He previously served as President and Chief Executive Officer of both Immunitas Therapeutics and Aeglea Biotherapeutics, now Spyre Therapeutics.

"Jeff has successfully built and managed teams, raised capital, and launched multiple drugs, working across many different functions, geographies, and therapeutic areas," said Chris McLeod, Managing Partner of Elm Street Ventures, Stradefy's lead investor. "His proven track record of driving both program and corporate goals, while focusing on patient and shareholder needs, will be an important asset to Stradefy. I look forward to working closely with Jeff and welcoming him to the team."

Mr. Goldberg is a proven leader of several biotech companies, most recently as President and CEO of Aeglea Biotherapeutics. Prior to that he was President and CEO of Immunitas and founding Chief Operating Officer at Akcea where he grew a team of 2 employees to over 250 in multiple geographies. Mr. Goldberg played a significant role in the company's initial public offering, fundraising activities, business development, and the global launch of two rare disease drugs. Prior to Akcea, he was Vice President of Business Operations at Proteostasis Therapeutics, a rare disease company. He has also held roles of increasing responsibility at Genzyme, where he led teams through product development and global launches across multiple therapeutic areas.

"I'm incredibly excited to be joining Stradefy and helping to facilitate the development of new technologies for patients battling devastating diseases," said Mr. Goldberg. "The team has done a great job of building and furthering the science. I look forward to helping drive the company to the next step, thereby potentially unlocking benefits for all key stakeholders including employees, shareholders, physicians and, most importantly, patients and their families."

Mr. Goldberg has an MBA and a MS in Chemical Engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), and a B.S. in Chemical Engineering from Cornell University.

About Stradefy Biosciences

Stradefy Biosciences, Inc. is pioneering next-generation polymer nanoparticles, rationally engineered for cellular bioadhesion, uptake and therapeutic payload release. Lead candidates, initially targeting unmet needs in the oncology and immunology areas, have demonstrated in vivo proof of efficacy and are advancing to the IND stage. Stradefy was co-founded by Mark Saltzman, Michael Girardi, Yale University, and Elm Street Ventures. http://www.stradefybio.com

About Elm Street Ventures

Elm Street Ventures is a Yale University-backed seed and early-stage venture fund based in New Haven, Connecticut. ESV's emphasis is on the life sciences, with over 80% of investments to date in companies developing therapeutics and laboratory tools. Well over half of the Fund's portfolio companies have licenses to Yale technology. Founded in 2006, ESV has co-founded a number of Yale spinouts and often provides portfolio companies with their initial funding. http://www.elmvc.com

Media Contact

Jeff Goldberg, Stradefy Biosciences, 203-654-7011, [email protected], https://stradefybio.com/

SOURCE Stradefy Biosciences