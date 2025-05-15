StrainBrain Delivers Cannabis Industry AI Breakthrough to Help Dispensaries Increase Revenue, Conversion Rates

"StrainBrain's AI studies what users want, how they shop, and what works — building a new personalized layer of intelligence. StrainBrain delivers a more confident cannabis e-commerce experience that results in smarter, more loyal customers and increases average cart size." Post this

Across the industry, 85% of all cannabis sales start online, and online orders generate 87% more in sales than walk-ins. However, complex online menus can be challenging to navigate, and budtender assistance is limited to the in-store experience.

StrainBrain's OWL, a behavioral intelligence layer, transforms shopper curiosity into confident cannabis decisions, increasing conversion, engagement, and lifetime value.

When used as part of a dispensary's e-commerce experience, StrainBrain offers consumers personalized, science-based recommendations that match the desired effect with available inventory – all in just four clicks. Results from dispensaries using StrainBrain include increased conversion rates and cart size.

"Dispensaries are challenged with thinning margins, a crowded market, and an e-commerce experience filled with friction," said Dina Rollman, CEO of StrainBrain. "StrainBrain's AI studies what users want, how they shop, and what works — building a new personalized layer of intelligence. StrainBrain delivers a more confident cannabis e-commerce experience that results in smarter, more loyal customers and increases average cart size."

How it works

StrainBrain spent four years developing OWL, its proprietary Small Language Model. The OWL interface quickly and seamlessly integrates with all major cannabis industry platforms, and the model is available 24/7, even when budtenders are unavailable.

The "boost" component of OWL allows dispensaries to make customized adjustments to the recommendation engine based on specific parameters such as existing levels of inventory and dispensary-specific sales and marketing campaigns.

Recommendations are delivered to consumers in real-time, based on responses to a few short questions. Those recommendations are then scored to indicate the strength of the match.

Compared to StainBrain, other recommendation tools rely on surface-level data — lab results, terpene profiles, static effect tags, or generic models like ChatGPT. StrainBrain draws from real-world buying behavior, consumer choice patterns, and dispensary performance data to deliver highly personalized, non-generic recommendations. It doesn't just describe products — it understands what people are actually looking for.

Additional New Capabilities

StrainMe - An expert mode that allows users who enjoy a particular strain to quickly discover similar strains that are in stock and available immediately.

AI-Powered Match Explanations – Provides shoppers with educational insights on why a particular product was recommended.

Additional Industry Integrations - Expanded support for Dutchie Plus and Jane marketing environments, including RankReallyHigh, Dovetail, and LeafBridge.

StrainBrain is an AI-powered technology company revolutionizing the shopping experience through personalized product recommendations. The company's AI Budtender uses an innovative, science-backed algorithm fueled by real consumer data, enabling cannabis retailers to provide their customers with the most intuitive and accurate product discovery experience. StrainBrain's AI recommendation engine is the most effective way to amplify online engagement in the last mile of the customer journey. The platform boosts online revenue by consistently driving increased order values, conversion rates, and purchase frequency.

