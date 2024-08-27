Strat House CEO and founder Erin Mills Named to NJBIZ Leading Women in Business 2024

Prestigious annual award honors top women business leaders in the state

MONTCLAIR, N.J. , Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Strat House, LLC, an experiential agency specializing in strategic development of live and virtual b2b events, today announced its Founder and CEO, Erin Mills, was selected by NJBIZ, New Jersey's leading business publication, as an honoree in its Leading Women in Business 2024 annual list of top female leaders.

Launched in 2007, the award is given to a select group of women who have significantly impacted New Jersey's business community and the winners' communities at large. Following an open nomination process, a panel of judges reviews hundreds of nominations before choosing the final list of honorees.

Mills is a 25-year veteran in the experiential marketing space who previously served as COO of The MAG Experience, one of New York City's premiere l event marketing companies, before founding Strat House in September 2020. Strat House provides strategy, design, and production of B2B events that promote employee engagement, learning and development, and customer acquisition and retention for a wide range of clients within the technology, finance, and healthcare tech sectors. Clients have included Shopify, Microsoft, X (formerly Twitter), Stripe, EisnerAmper, Constant Contact, Jefferies, and many more.

"As a longtime New Jersey resident who not only chose to locate my business here but also raise my family here, this is a particularly gratifying honor," said Mills. "The dynamic business environment present in Northern New Jersey now rivals that of New York City - which has afforded women such as me - and many of my fellow honorees, the opportunity to create a thriving business without the "big city" commute. This allows me to participate more fully in my family and my community."

Mills and other NJBIZ Leading Women honorees will be presented with their awards at a ceremony this October.

For more information on Strat House, please visit www.strat-house.com.

About Strat House, LLC

Strat House, LLC is an experiential agency specializing in live & virtual b2b events. Headquartered in Montclair, NJ, Strat House provides strategy, creative, content, and event production for a variety of clients in tech, finance & venture, healthcare & sports/entertainment/lifestyle... Strat House believes that corporate events should engage audiences with the same, if not more, passion, purpose & ethos as consumer marketing campaigns. Basically, b2b can and should be cool.

