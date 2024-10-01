Strat House Recognized with NJBIZ Empowering Women Award

Celebrated experiential marketing company honored for promoting workplace inclusivity, fostering leadership opportunities among women

MONTCLAIR, N.J., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Strat House, a leading experiential marketing agency specializing in live and virtual B2B events, is honored to announce its selection as a recipient of the 2024 Empowering Women Award, presented by NJBIZ, a leading regional business publication NJBIZ.

This prestigious award celebrates organizations that demonstrate a profound and measurable commitment to supporting and elevating women in the workplace. Honorees are selected based on key criteria, including the recruitment, development, and promotion of women, implementation of mentorship programs, placing women in leadership roles, and actively working to dismantle systemic barriers to equality. The honor underscores the vital role companies play in fostering the advancement of women within their organizations and in the broader community.

Since its inception in 2020, Strat House has championed inclusivity and leadership, with a dedicated focus on empowering women across all levels of the company. Strat House producer Emmy Matos will proudly represent the company at the awards ceremony on November 14th at the DoubleTree by Hilton in Somerset, NJ. "Emmy is the embodiment of our core values, consistently inspiring her colleagues and her community," said Erin Mills, CEO of Strat House. "Her mentorship and leadership are a testament to our mission of creating opportunities for women to thrive."

Added Mills: "Empowering women has been a cornerstone of our mission from day one, and a personal passion of mine throughout my career. I'm thrilled by this recognition and am incredibly proud of the amazing women at Strat House who continue to drive our success and shape the future."

About Strat House, LLC

Strat House, LLC is an experiential agency specializing in live & virtual b2b events. Based in Montclair, NJ, Strat House delivers comprehensive strategy, creative solutions, content development, and event production services across a range of industries, including technology, finance, healthcare, and sports/entertainment. The agency believes that corporate events should inspire and engage audiences with the same passion, purpose, and authenticity as consumer-facing campaigns. With a commitment to innovation and inclusivity, Strat House helps brands build meaningful connections through immersive live and virtual experiences. Dedicated to empowering women in the workplace, Strat House continually raises the bar in strategic event production.

