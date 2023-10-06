Strata Information Group ("SIG") Continues Growth Trajectory and names new Chief Operating Officer

Strata Information Group ("SIG"), a leading provider of comprehensive IT services to higher education institutions since 1987, announced today the appointment of Tiffany Palacz as Chief Operating Officer. Palacz is a senior executive with significant experience in management consulting with a focus on mission-based organizations. Palacz joins SIG at a pivotal time as the company grows its market share in the higher education technology consulting space.
SAN DIEGO, Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Strata Information Group ("SIG"), a leading provider of comprehensive IT services to higher education institutions since 1987, announced today the appointment of Tiffany Palacz as Chief Operating Officer. Palacz is a senior executive with significant experience in management consulting with a focus on mission-based organizations. Palacz joins SIG at a pivotal time as the company grows its market share in the higher education technology consulting space.
"We are thrilled to have Tiffany join the team. She is a dynamic leader and team builder with a proven track record of fostering an environment of belonging and inclusion," said Brent Rhymes, Chief Executive Officer of SIG. "We strongly believe in her ability to help lead and implement best practices for organizational efficiencies and facilitate SIG's next stage of growth and distinction in the industry."
Prior to joining SIG, Ms. Palacz was the Chief Operating Officer at Collaborative Solutions and oversaw global solutions, front and back-office operations, and capture strategy. She has held various solution delivery and development roles at PeopleSoft and Oracle where she first began to consult with higher education, nonprofit, government, healthcare, and professional services sectors, focusing on financial and operational transformation. And, for many years was an independent consultant in various roles from program/project management, to advisory, and architect.
"I am excited for the opportunity to be a part of the SIG team. I look forward to helping the company continue to expand its outstanding client-first efforts and in solidifying its distinction in the industry as the trusted partner in technology consulting services for higher education clients worldwide," said Palacz.
About Strata Information Group ("SIG"):
Strata Information Group, a portfolio company of Fort Point Capital, is a leading provider of IT services to higher education institutions. SIG offers comprehensive technology consulting solutions, including software implementation, cloud migration, digital transformation, cybersecurity, database administration, and ongoing support services. To learn more, visit https://www.sigcorp.com.
