Strata Information Group ("SIG") Solidifies Executive Staff Positioning Itself as a Leader in the Higher Education Technology Consulting Space

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Strata Information Group ("SIG"), a leading provider of IT consulting and services to higher education institutions since 1987, announced today the addition of Jon Poole to the SIG team as Chief Sales Officer. Poole has over two decades of experience as a sales manager in the higher education space. He brings his diverse expertise to SIG as the Company strengthens its position as a market leader.

"We are thrilled to welcome Jon Poole to SIG as our new Sales Officer. Jon's extensive industry experience, proven sales leadership, and unwavering commitment to clients make him the ideal addition to our team. We believe that Jon will play a pivotal role in guiding SIG through its next phase of exciting growth," said Brent Rhymes, Chief Executive Officer of SIG.

Before joining SIG, Jon held senior sales management roles at Nearpod, Pearson, Blackboard, and VitalSource, operating in domestic and international markets. His focus has been on building teams, driving revenue, launching sales and marketing initiatives, fine-tuning sales operations, and cultivating strategic and channel partnerships. Prior to his time in the higher education market, Jon was a systems implementation consultant for Ernst & Young and Nortel.

"SIG's client-first, results-driven philosophy resonates with my personal and professional values. I look forward to working with the entire SIG team to elevate our abilities to bring best-in-class technology consulting services to higher education institutions worldwide," said Poole.

About Strata Information Group ("SIG"):

Strata Information Group, a portfolio company of Fort Point Capital, is a leading provider of IT services to higher education institutions. SIG offers comprehensive technology consulting solutions, including software implementation, cloud migration, digital transformation, cybersecurity, database administration, ERP Software, CRM Software, Student Information Systems, and ongoing support services. To learn more, visit https://www.sigcorp.com.

