Stratedia Soars to No. 1,056 on the Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America

"Being named to the Inc. 5000 list is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and innovation of our entire team," said Steve Bibby, Stratedia CEO. "We are honored to be recognized among such an impressive group of companies." Post this

The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 5000 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate is 1,637 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000. All 5000 companies are featured on Inc.com starting Tuesday, August 13, and the top 500 appear in the new issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, August 20.

"One of the greatest joys of my job is going through the Inc. 5000 list," says Mike Hofman, who recently joined Inc. as editor-in-chief. "To see all of the intriguing and surprising ways that companies are transforming sectors, from health care and AI to apparel and pet food, is fascinating for me as a journalist and storyteller. Congratulations to this year's honorees, as well, for growing their businesses fast despite the economic disruption we all faced over the past three years, from supply chain woes to inflation to changes in the workforce."

Stratedia has experienced remarkable growth by delivering exceptional website design and search engine optimization services to clients worldwide. With a focus on creating visually stunning and search-engine-optimized websites (seo), the company has built a strong reputation for delivering results. The company's Google 5-star reviews and partnerships with Google and Bing further solidify its position as a trusted industry leader.

"Our goal is to exceed our clients' expectations and help them achieve their business objectives through effective online marketing," said Bibby. "This recognition motivates us to continue pushing boundaries and providing unparalleled value to our clients. I have never been more excited about this company. We are engaged in some very exciting projects that will provide our clients an even better customer experience. We are continuing to evolve and grow by providing more product offerings for our clients. We are engaged and looking towards the future."

