Strategic Acquisition: InteLogix Expands Public Sector CX Capabilities Through Pioneer CX

PARK CITY, Utah, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- InteLogix, a global leader in customer experience (CX), government services, and recovery solutions, has announced the completion of its acquisition of Pioneer Customer Experience, LLC ("Pioneer CX"), a specialized provider of business process outsourcing (BPO) and customer experience (CX) services supporting U.S. federal, state, and local government agencies, from Business Processing Solutions, LLC, a portfolio company of Gallant Capital Partners.

This transaction represents a high conviction play to capture the Citizen Experience (GovCX) market. By integrating Pioneer CX's mission-critical certifications with InteLogix's AI-enabled operational backbone, the combined entity creates a unique, high-barrier-to-entry platform designed for sustainable, long-term alpha.

Pioneer CX brings specialized compliance frameworks and government-grade certifications that create meaningful barriers to entry within the public sector, differentiating the platform from standard BPO competitors. These capabilities enable access to complex government programs where regulatory rigor, operational discipline, and trust are essential to sustained performance.

At its core, the combined delivery model reflects a citizens serving citizens approach. By leveraging a domestic workforce with a deep understanding of public service, the partnership supports high-touch service delivery that maintains public trust while enabling scalability across government programs. This structure also supports stable, U.S.-based revenue without exposure to offshore currency volatility.

InteLogix will overlay its mature, AI-enabled technology stack across Pioneer CX's existing contracts, enabling efficiency gains and operational leverage without a proportional increase in overhead. This approach supports non-linear growth by enhancing consistency, productivity, and service quality while preserving the human empathy required in public-sector engagement.

This high-moat government sector positioning supports disciplined expansion across government channels where compliance, trust, and execution capability materially limit competition. This foundation provides a roadmap for steady, resilient growth across diversified government channels, aligned with InteLogix's disciplined approach to capital deployment and long-term value creation.

"This acquisition is about intentionality. We are betting on a model that marries human empathy with technological precision," said Mario Baddour, CEO & President of InteLogix. "Pioneer CX provides the foundational access; InteLogix provides the scale. Together, we are positioned to meaningfully elevate the public sector CX vertical by delivering a modernized, frictionless citizen experience."

Pioneer CX will continue to operate under its existing name, with no immediate changes to leadership. There is no impact to current clients of either Pioneer CX or InteLogix, and all services will continue without disruption.

Truist Securities, Inc. acted as exclusive financial advisor to Gallant Capital Partners in connection with the transaction.

About InteLogix

InteLogix is a trusted global leader with nearly seven decades of experience in business process outsourcing. We deliver customer experience (CX) and Cybersecurity solutions that increase customer loyalty and boost revenue for the brands we represent. Our human-delivered, digitally enabled approach to customer engagement empowers the irreplaceable human element with innovative tools and automations that minimize customer effort. With partnership tenures averaging 13 years, InteLogix delivers long-term value to our clients through scalable CX, tolling, and managed security services provider (MSSP) offerings.

About Business Processing Solutions, LLC

Business Processing Solutions includes Duncan Solutions, Gila (D.B.A. Municipal Services Bureau), and Pioneer Credit Recovery. Across its various segments, Business Processing Solutions provides technology-enabled processing, collections, and record lookups for tolling and parking authorities, government agency revenue management, and end-to-end payment processing solutions.

About Gallant Capital Partners

Gallant Capital Partners is a private equity firm that invests in technology, business services, and industrial companies. Gallant executes an operationally focused investment strategy with a priority on partnering closely with companies that can benefit from its extensive industry relationships and operating expertise. The firm partners with owners, founders, and management teams to maximize value and drive long-term, sustainable growth for its portfolio companies. Gallant was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Los Angeles. For more information, visit www.gallantcapital.com.

