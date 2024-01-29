Strategic Advisory collaboration initiated between easy-connect and former CEO of Tessitura Network Jack Rubin

Jack Rubin, Co-Founder and former CEO of Tessitura Network, has announced a strategic relationship with easy-connect (Ticket Gretchen GmbH), a digital tech company specializing in the global arts and cultural sector. The collaboration aims to help cultural institutions diversify audiences and boost customer loyalty and revenues. easy-connect offers innovative audience engagement apps that seamlessly integrate with ticketing and CRM systems, enabling performing arts organizations to digitize sales and communication channels. Jack Rubin, a leader in enterprise CRM, ticketing, marketing, and fundraising, brings his expertise to assist institutions in enhancing productivity and revenue. The partnership aims to fill cultural halls with new, diverse audiences through easy-connect's NextGen white-label app solution and digital engagement tools. Both parties are excited about the collaboration's potential to revolutionize audience building for targeted consumer sectors in the arts and cultural domain.
DALLAS and VIENNA, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jack Rubin, Co-Founder and former CEO of Tessitura Network, and easy-connect (Ticket Gretchen GmbH), an innovative digital tech company and data specialist in the global arts and cultural sector, are excited to announce their strategic relationship aimed at assisting cultural institutions in diversifying their audiences and increasing customer loyalties and revenues.
Traditional methods to attract audiences have served the cultural sector for a long time, but in some cases many have experienced stagnated audience development.
easy-connect contributes with cutting-edge & innovative, audience engagement apps that integrate seamlessly with ticketing and CRM systems, to help performing arts organizations digitize their sales and communication channels, reaching out to new and more diverse audiences as well as strengthening customer loyalty and audience engagement.
Jack Rubin brings his outstanding expertise as one of the preeminent leaders in enterprise CRM, ticketing, marketing, and fundraising. For many years he has been helping arts and cultural institutions worldwide operate productively and thus boost revenue.
Rubin and easy-connect are excited to work together to assist art and cultural institutions in filling their halls with new, multi-segment audiences by leveraging Rubin's insights and easy-connect's innovative NextGen white-label app solution, multi-organization connectivity capabilities, and digital engagement tools supported by social and community features, personalized communication, and fully integrated ticket purchasing tied to primary ticketing systems.
Jack Rubin commented: "easy-connect brings solutions to enable multiple arts and cultural organizations to collaborate in ways that they did not have before, and they enable very effective audience building for targeted sectors of consumers. These are both areas where capabilities are urgently needed. After reviewing the results of their city-wide, country-wide, and individual organization solutions, I was very impressed with the results. I look forward to assisting them in the further expansion of their solutions."
Wolfgang Graf, Co-Founder & CEO of easy-connect, says, "This new collaboration with Jack Rubin, one of the leading voices in the arts and cultural sector, is a significant next step in our journey to expand overseas. We are particularly eager to see how our clients will benefit from the combination of Jack Rubin's expertise and easy-connect's Next-Gen apps to enhance digital audience engagement."
About Jack Rubin: Jack Rubin cofounded the well-known Tessitura Network and served as CEO for more than 20 years, leaving behind an impressive legacy. Starting from an initial two-person firm, he guided the Tessitura Network to a market-leading company with over 725 organizations worldwide.
About easy-connect (Ticket Gretchen GmbH): easy-connect collaborates with leading cultural institutions in Europe and in the US such as the Berliner Philharmoniker, the Salzburg Festival, the Vienna State Opera and the Roundabout Theatre in NYC to digitize their young audience/membership programs and sales & communication channels. By reshaping content presentation and adopting an integrated, smartphone-centric approach, easy-connect places engaging with Communities and NextGen audiences at the forefront. The core includes real-time interfaces to existing ticketing systems, allowing seamless integration, providing companies with all available customer data and analytics, and enabling multiple organizations to share a common events calendar and ticket all performances.
