Strategic Audit Solutions, Inc. Awards Employee of the Year 2023

"Larry has played a leading role in helping SAS to grow and become a leader in the Recovery Audit industry. He will continue his outstanding work as the head of our IT operations as we provide exceptional value to our clients. I am privileged to have Larry on our team." said Jeff Katz, COO. Post this

Larry's extensive experience in the Recovery Audit industry and his profound knowledge of data analytics have been instrumental in driving innovation at SAS. His visionary approach has not only improved the efficiency of SAS operations but has also significantly advanced the utilization of AI in the recovery process, resulting in increased fund recoveries for clients.

Robert Carlino, CEO, states "Larry has had a major impact on all aspects of the success we enjoy. He is a thought leader among his peers and continues to make enormous contributions to advance SAS to the premier position within our industry. We are fortunate to have him as a senior member of our team."

Recognizing the evolving needs of organizations, SAS entrusted Larry with the challenge of adapting the company's proprietary software for in-house Recovery Auditing. In response, Larry and his team successfully transformed SAS' software into a Software as a Service (SaaS) model. The groundbreaking results include the development of the Statement Wizard®, DupeShield®, and The Vault, which collectively earned SAS the prestigious Big Innovation Award in 2023.

Larry Crawley expressed his gratitude saying "I am honored to receive the Employee of the Year award. I appreciate the trust and encouragement from my colleagues and leadership. Together, we've achieved great milestones, and I am excited for the future as we continue to excel."

Larry Crawley's leadership, innovation, and commitment to excellence have not only positioned SAS as a leader in the recovery audit industry but have also paved the way for transformative advancements in technology. SAS proudly acknowledges Larry Crawley as the Employee of the Year for 2023, celebrating his outstanding achievements and recognizing his instrumental role in SAS' continued success.

About Strategic Audit Solutions

