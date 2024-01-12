Strategic Audit Solutions, Inc. Recognized as Best & Brightest Companies To Work For in the Nation

Robert Carlino, stated, "When Jeff Katz and I founded SAS in 2009, a crucial aspect of our goals was to assemble a world-class team and create a world-class working environment. This award serves as confirmation that we have successfully achieved that goal." Post this

The SAS team has an average of 20+ years of experience in the recovery audit industry. Team members are empowered and encouraged to contribute their ideas and improvement recommendations to SAS leadership. This unique culture ensures that all ideas are thoroughly considered, with many being implemented.

Robert Carlino, CEO of Strategic Audit Solutions, acknowledges the integral role of the team in the company's success: "We recognize that our success is directly tied to the dedication, skill, and hard work of our SAS team members, who not only contribute to our success but also enjoy a rewarding working environment."

SAS remains dedicated to its mission of delivering exceptional recovery audit services and maintaining a workplace culture that values and empowers its team members.

"Those companies that made the list of Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® as well as those companies that continue to make the list are truly remarkable. Given today's need for talent, retention of talent, and the further issues related to the pandemic, these companies have proven they are superior to market conditions. They are elite thinkers, and this honor demonstrates their commitment to excellence," said Jennifer Kluge, President and CEO of NABR and The Best and Brightest Program.

About Strategic Audit Solutions

Strategic Audit Solutions, Inc., is a leading provider of comprehensive Accounts Payable and Procure-to-Pay Recovery Auditing solutions nationally. With decades of experience in recovery auditing and process improvement recommendations, SAS recovers overpayments, delivers funds directly to the bottom line and identifies root causes to mitigate future financial risk. SAS also offers a suite of AP Audit Tools developed by auditors for organizations to perform AP Auditing in-house. For more information, please visit: www.sasrecovery.com

About the Best and Brightest Programs

The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® competition identifies and honors organizations that display a commitment to excellence in operations and employee enrichment that lead to increased productivity and financial performance. This competition scores potential winners based on regional data of company performance and a set standard across the nation. This national program celebrates those companies that are making better business, creating richer lives and building a stronger community as a whole. There are numerous regional celebrations throughout the country such as Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Detroit, Grand Rapids, Houston, Milwaukee, San Diego and San Francisco. Nominations are now being accepted for all programs. Visit thebestandbrightest.com to nominate your organization.

