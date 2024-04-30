Strategic Audit Solutions, Inc. Welcomes Amy Petrosini, Senior Vice President, Business Development

Recovery Audit industry veteran Amy Petrosini joins Strategic Audit Solutions, Inc. as Senior Vice President, Business Development.
FREEHOLD, N.J., April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- We are thrilled to announce the addition of Amy Petrosini as the newest member of our Leadership team. With nearly 30 years of recovery audit and P2P data analytics experience, Amy and has been brought on to lead our strategic growth initiatives as Senior Vice President of Business Development, focusing on the retail and commercial industries, leveraging her deep experience in forging collaborative, trusted partnerships with her clients, and driving new business growth.
Jeff Katz, COO said "I am thrilled to work with Amy again. We have known each other for over 20 years and have a great working relationship. Amy's expertise and dedication are truly invaluable assets and will be key to driving business development for SAS. Here's to a new chapter of achievement and growth!
Amy's appointment comes at pivotal time as SAS continues to invest in growing its suite of services and solutions to help its clients reduce leakage and improve processes across various industry sectors, including retail, Rx, wholesale, distribution, manufacturing, and healthcare.
Amy said, "I am incredibly excited to join such a talented team of industry professionals, and tremendously appreciative of the trust, respect, and value Bob and Jeff place on my experience to be successful in this new role. I am confident that the unique backgrounds and exceptional skillsets of our leadership and operational delivery teams, combined with our impressive array of tools and technologies, will address the complex challenges our clients and new prospective business partners face today and in the future."
Prior to joining SAS, Amy had a long and successful career as a client service account executive, holding various operational, client management, and business development leadership roles at PRGX.
About Strategic Audit Solutions
Strategic Audit Solutions, Inc., is a leading provider of comprehensive Accounts Payable and Procure-to-Pay Recovery Auditing solutions nationally. With decades of experience in recovery auditing and process improvement recommendations, SAS recovers overpayments, delivers funds directly to the bottom line and identifies root causes to mitigate future financial risk. SAS also offers a suite of AP Audit Tools developed by auditors for organizations to perform AP Auditing in-house. For more information, please visit: www.sasrecovery.com
Lorri Kissell, Strategic Audit Solutions, Inc., 1 732-333-8083, [email protected], www.sasrecovery.com
