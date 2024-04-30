Strategic Audit Solutions, Inc. Welcomes Amy Petrosini, Senior Vice President, Business Development

Bob Carlino, CEO, said, "We are delighted to have Amy join SAS as a senior member of our team. Her extensive industry experience and her drive are traits that will guarantee her success. We look forward to her insights and contributions as a key member of our leadership group." Post this

Amy's appointment comes at pivotal time as SAS continues to invest in growing its suite of services and solutions to help its clients reduce leakage and improve processes across various industry sectors, including retail, Rx, wholesale, distribution, manufacturing, and healthcare.

Amy said, "I am incredibly excited to join such a talented team of industry professionals, and tremendously appreciative of the trust, respect, and value Bob and Jeff place on my experience to be successful in this new role. I am confident that the unique backgrounds and exceptional skillsets of our leadership and operational delivery teams, combined with our impressive array of tools and technologies, will address the complex challenges our clients and new prospective business partners face today and in the future."

Prior to joining SAS, Amy had a long and successful career as a client service account executive, holding various operational, client management, and business development leadership roles at PRGX.

