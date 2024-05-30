Strategic Audit Solutions, Inc., Welcomes Taffy Davidson, Director of Audit Innovation

Taffy is one of the best audit minds I have worked with in Recovery Audit. Her knowledge and insight into merchandising process and systems, coupled with her instinct with data, is unparalleled. I am more than thrilled to be working with her again. Chris Mindenhall, Chief Innovation Officer Post this

Bob Carlino, CEO of SAS, said, "Taffy and I had worked together many years ago and we are pleased to now have her talents and expertise as part of the SAS Team. Her years of experience in some of the largest organizations, coupled with her ability to go above and beyond to discover those hidden profits for clients, cannot be overstated. Welcome to SAS, Taffy."

Taffy said "The leadership of Jeff and Bob empowers a culture of teamwork, forward innovation and action. I am excited to work with a talented group of individuals focused on advancing the post audit process while building client relations beyond the claim"

In addition to her work in the US, Taffy led the implementation of multiple international internal audits, has worked in Costa Rica along internal and outsourced shared service divisions and has led teams in India. Outside the audit industry, she served as Merchandise Finance Manager – Electronics for Walmart Stores, Inc. Taffy lives in Bentonville, AR.

About Strategic Audit Solutions

Strategic Audit Solutions, Inc., is a leading provider of comprehensive Accounts Payable and Procure-to-Pay Recovery Auditing solutions nationally. With decades of experience in recovery auditing and process improvement recommendations, SAS recovers overpayments, delivers funds directly to the bottom line and identifies root causes to mitigate future financial risk. SAS also offers a suite of AP Audit Tools developed by auditors for organizations to perform AP Auditing in-house. For more information, please visit: www.sasrecovery.com

Media Contact

Lorri Kissell, STRATEGIC AUDIT SOLUTIONS, INC., 1 732-333-8083, [email protected], www.sasrecovery.com

SOURCE STRATEGIC AUDIT SOLUTIONS, INC.