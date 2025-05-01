Strategic Audit Solutions Launches AuditSUITE360 Platform as Demand for Accounts Payable Recovery Technology Surges

"Our enhanced AuditSUITE360 platform represents our ongoing commitment to innovation while building upon the trusted relationships we've established with our clients," said Bob Carlino, Co-Founder of Strategic Audit Solutions. Post this

The upgraded SaaS platform empowers businesses with the same powerful tools used by Strategic Audit Solutions' professional recovery audit specialists. These enterprise-grade solutions enable AP teams to increase efficiency and protect revenue through sophisticated automation. The newly redesigned interface reinforces the company's commitment to client collaboration while delivering purpose-built technology that transforms how financial teams allocate their resources.

Technology-Driven Innovation

The platform enhancement arrives at a pivotal moment as Strategic Audit Solutions responds to surging interest in self-service SaaS products. While the refreshed branding honors the company's heritage in recovery audit services, the updated technology addresses evolving business needs for process automation and financial control.

"Our enhanced AuditSUITE360 platform represents our ongoing commitment to innovation while building upon the trusted relationships we've established with our clients," said Bob Carlino, Co-Founder of Strategic Audit Solutions.

The impact of these tools is already evident among current clients, who have reduced processing time by up to 90% compared to manual methods. In one notable implementation, a client identified over $500,000 in potential duplicate payments within just 90 days, delivering immediate ROI through improved financial controls.

"By evolving our product suite, we're better able to deliver comprehensive value as we continue expanding our technological capabilities," added Jeff Katz, Co-Founder.

Comprehensive Solution Suite

The enhanced AuditSUITE360 platform includes:

DupeDEFENSE (previously DupeShield): Duplicate payment prevention and detection software

StatementSYNC (previously Statement Wizard): Supplier statement reconciliation with open credit identification

VendorVALIDATE (previously VendorShield): Vendor Master data optimization

The company's new tagline, "Customer Focused. Expert Driven." represents Strategic Audit Solutions' dedication to clients and commitment to innovation rooted in decades of recovery audit expertise. Similarly, the product suite carries the tagline "Efficient Solutions. Trusted Expertise." which encapsulates the value delivered through every tool in the AuditSUITE360 platform.

About Strategic Audit Solutions Strategic Audit Solutions specializes in delivering exceptional Recovery Audit services backed by decades of expertise and technology that enables businesses to discover, recover, and protect revenue through a combination of services and tools. Visit sasrecovery.com for more information.

