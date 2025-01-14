Strategic B2B Marketing Leader Decision Counsel Bolsters Leadership Team

"Ben's leadership experience in data, insights and the revenue growth arenas, combined with Mike's strategic marketing and ABM acumen, will be invaluable in propelling our company into its next phase of growth," said Sal Fuentes, CEO and Founder of Decision Counsel. Post this

As President, Felix is responsible for driving strategic initiatives that bolster the company's market position and accelerate growth. His proven ability to develop comprehensive strategies that drive profitability, revenue and marketing efficiency is invaluable to organizations seeking growth. Felix brings a wealth of expertise in data-driven marketing, revenue operations and retail ad networks.

"Decision Counsel has a proven track record of innovation and excellence in high-level B2B marketing, and I am eager to lead our team to the next phase of growth," said Felix. "Together, we are developing groundbreaking strategic solutions to elevate brands, forge sustainable relationships and empower them to own their market ecosystems."

Prior to rejoining the company, he served as a CMO Advisor for Digital Commerce Global and the Chief Marketing Officer for commerce intelligence and activation platform Stackline. He holds an MBA from Columbia Business School and a bachelor's degree from the University of Missouri-Columbia.

New Executive Strategist, Mike Swainey, brings nearly 30 years of experience across marketing strategy, consulting and executive leadership. Swainey has a proven track record of creating and implementing strategic initiatives that elevate the performance of sales and marketing organizations and deliver quantifiable business results. His expertise has shaped award-winning campaigns for a diverse range of clients, ranging from startups to global enterprises across numerous industries and use cases.

Swainey held leadership roles in strategy, client services and business development at numerous top agencies, including Intelligent Demand, The Integer Group and Doner. His deep understanding of client needs and unrivaled track record of delivering thoughtful and effective programs have been the foundation of his strong and enduring relationships. Swainey holds a bachelor's degree in business, marketing and advertising from Miami University (Ohio).

About Decision Counsel

Launched in 2005, Decision Counsel is a content marketing and strategy firm known for its dynamic activations and innovative growth strategies. The firm architects, develops and delivers programs focused on building brands, driving sales and fostering sustainable customer relationships for household name brands such as Hulu, Northstar Travel Group, Dun & Bradstreet, Prudential, Cisco and Media Radar, among many others. Its executives conduct their operations under the philosophy that "basic is the enemy" and are dedicated to creating fresh thinking, relevant programs and strategic focus. For more information about Decision Counsel, visit decisioncounsel.com.

