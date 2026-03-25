Strategic Collective Launches "Speak Your Way to Sales" to Dismantle the Referral-Only Glass Ceiling for Speakers

"Women are starting businesses at a historic rate, but a stage appearance without a back-end system doesn't convert," says Meredith Eaton, Founder of Eaton Press. Post this

"Women are starting businesses at a historic rate, but a stage appearance without a back-end system doesn't convert," says Meredith Eaton, Founder of Eaton Press. "We designed this book to provide high-level infrastructure that turns a 45-minute presentation into a long-term revenue engine. These nine authors are the specialists who build the systems that make speaking work."

A Full-Funnel Approach to Authority

The book moves beyond "public speaking tips" to focus on the high-leverage business operations required to scale. Led by Eaton, the featured specialists provide a "full-funnel" approach to authority:

Brand Strategy: Jen Dalton (BrandMirror)

Legal Protections: Nancy D. Greene, Esq. (N D Greene PC)

Systems & Delegation: Tracy Walker (TW Creative Design) and Jennifer Crawford (Sparent)

Social & PR: Karlyn Ankrom (Oh Snap! Social) and Heather McElrath (Sandbox Communications)

Sales & Lead Management: Katie Nelson (Sales UpRising) and Mary Sue Dahill (Work Smarter Digital)

Podcasting: Molly Ruland (Heartcast Media)

For additional information, learn more about the authors.

Why It Matters Now

Data from the 2025 Gusto New Business Formation report and the 2024 Wells Fargo Impact of Women-Owned Business report highlight a massive discrepancy: while there are 14 million women-owned firms in the U.S., the "referral loop" – where 70% of bookings flow through existing networks – acts as a glass ceiling.

Speak Your Way to Sales is a direct response to this bottleneck. By pooling their expertise, the authors are demonstrating the very strategy they preach: creating a shared platform to amplify reach rather than competing for the same limited stage.

About Eaton Press, LLC

Eaton Press helps entrepreneurs transform their expertise into books that build credibility, open doors, and move businesses forward.

Media Contact

Heather McElrath, Sandbox Communications, 1 202-642-0238, [email protected], www.sandboxcomm.com

Meredith Eaton, Eaton Press, [email protected], www.eatonpress.com

SOURCE Eaton Press, LLC