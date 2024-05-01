Strategic Communications Group's Content Syndication Platform Receives Major Overhaul

Learn about the new version of our free content syndication platform. A service that allows you to publish your thought leadership articles to Strategic's online buyer communities, across six verticals including government, financial services, insurance, healthcare, education, and retail.

MCLEAN, Va., May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Strategic Communications Group, Inc. (Strategic) today announced the launch of a revised version of its content syndication platform, Content + Insights. This new version improves the user experience from submission to publication, and also features an overhauled user interface (UI).

Introduced in October 2021, Strategic's free content syndication platform enables registrants to publish thought leadership articles on Strategic's online buyer communities, across six verticals including government, financial services, insurance, healthcare, education, and retail.

Key Features of the Refreshed Content + Insights:

Streamlined Navigation: The content submission form has been redesigned for simplicity, reducing the number of fields, to allow for quicker submissions. It now supports direct links to product pages, websites, references, LinkedIn profiles, and headshots.

Enhanced Features: The platform now supports the direct upload of videos and audio files for podcasts, in addition to text submissions. These enhanced features give users the opportunity to share content and connect with buyer community audiences via different media.

Simplified Tracking: An updated interface includes a "My Account" dashboard, where registrants can track content and its publication status.

"The success of our content syndication program served as the motivation to overhaul the site and upgrade the user experience," said Marc Hausman, CEO of Strategic Communications Group. "As well as offering PR agencies and all types of companies the opportunity to syndicate content as earned media, the content we publish contributes to the growth and expansion of our readership base and engagement with our sponsored content."

The first stage of the submission process is to create an account. The registration process is straightforward, with the highest standards of privacy and security upheld for information and data.

About Strategic

Strategic is a digital media company for the modern marketer. We help business-to-business and public sector-focused companies leverage thought leadership to directly support revenue capture. Our competencies include:

Content creation

Digital demand generation

Custom content campaigns

Content syndication

Analytics for sales intelligence

