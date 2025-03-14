Strategic Consulting & Interdisciplinary Design Firm Cactus Expands With Acquisition of Healthcare-focused Software Engineering Firm Lightmatter

"We're thrilled to now be a part of the Cactus family, where our deep expertise in healthcare-centric software development and data engineering will blend seamlessly with their interdisciplinary design expertise," said Greg Hausheer, former CEO of Lightmatter & current Head of Engineering at Cactus Post this

In a moment defined by rapid AI advancements and profound shifts in the technology landscape, the need for visionary digital leadership has never been more critical. By bringing Lightmatter into the Cactus ecosystem, the firm is positioning itself to lead clients through this era of transformation, offering innovative solutions and strategic guidance to navigate the evolving digital world.

Lightmatter has empowered NYU Langone Health, Providence Health & Services, Northwell Health, Harvard Medical School, and many more forward-thinking healthcare organizations to build a healthier, tech-enabled future. Lightmatter builds custom and integrated solutions that help eliminate the design, technical, and infrastructural challenges that burden the healthcare and life sciences industries, while still keeping patients, providers, and payors in mind. Cactus sought Lightmatter for its deep software development and data engineering expertise in the healthcare sector, enabling Cactus to scale its impact across clients' full project lifecycles. Lightmatter brings to Cactus deep experience across:

Software Engineering: Thoughtfully plan, build, and launch companies' most important software projects. Includes development of web and mobile apps, APIs, and integrations for both enterprise companies and fast-growing startups.

Data Engineering: Comprehensive data infrastructure is fundamental to enabling informed decision-making and driving growth for businesses of all sizes and industries. Lightmatter's knowledge and experience helps companies harness the full potential of their data.

"We've long admired Cactus' transformational work blending physical and digital experiences for some of the most innovative healthcare systems and wellness companies," said Greg Hausheer, former CEO and founder of Lightmatter and current Head of Engineering at Cactus. "We're thrilled to now be a part of the Cactus family, where our deep expertise in healthcare-centric software development and data engineering will blend seamlessly with their interdisciplinary design expertise. Digital health has been a significant innovation throughout the past decade, but to deliver the most exceptional care and care experience, bits and atoms are best leveraged when combined."

Over the past 10 years, Cactus has been a trusted partner to a diverse range of healthcare and wellness organizations including leading healthcare systems like Mount Sinai, Mayo Clinic, AdventHealth, and Wellstar Health System, as well as global longevity and wellness leaders like Aescape, Canyon Ranch, and the Institute for Healthier Living Abu Dhabi. The firm partners with senior leaders to plan, ideate, design, and build new products, spaces, and experiences, utilizing a unique model that integrates strategic consulting, product design, digital design, and architectural design services within a single team.

About Cactus

Cactus combines the transformational power of a strategic consultancy with the creative output of an interdisciplinary design firm. Within one team, we unite world-class strategists, product designers, architects, and digital experts to deliver greater impact, more efficiently. While our expertise spans across mediums and industries, we have forged a unique niche by partnering with healthcare visionaries worldwide to design and build the health and wellness companies of tomorrow. Our collaborations include leading institutions such as Mount Sinai, Mayo Clinic, AdventHealth, Wellstar Health System, and the Institute for Healthier Living Abu Dhabi, as well as innovative health and wellness brands like Aescape, Blue Zones, CLMBR, Ever/Body, and Canyon Ranch.

At Cactus, every project is driven by a singular mission: to imagine, design, and build what's next. www.cactus.is

Media Contact

Jenny Sharp, Cactus, 1 7033505555, [email protected], https://www.cactus.is/

SOURCE Cactus