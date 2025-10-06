Strategic Dealer Solutions Expands Partnership with BlytzPay to Enable Consumer-Friendly Payments Across Multiple Portfolios

"Their platform makes it easier for our customers to pay, lightens the load on our team, and helps us hit our collection goals faster. We're excited about what's ahead, especially with BlytzPay's AI Voice Collector and other innovations," Eric Ryan, CEO of Strategic Dealer Solutions Post this

The impact was immediate. Prior to the integration, SDS's collections team averaged approximately 80% of its daily cash collected targets. Within days of going live on BlytzPay, they were consistently exceeding expectations, hitting triple-digit percentages of daily collection goals.

Why is text-to-pay having such a big impact on collections? Because it meets people where they are. Research shows that 98% of texts are opened within minutes, and nearly 80% of consumers say texting is the fastest way to reach them. With BlytzPay, that immediacy turns into action, and customers not only see the reminder but can respond, ask questions, and resolve payments in the same thread. That's the power of conversational payments: fewer missed payments, faster resolutions, and stronger customer relationships..

"BlytzPay continues to be an essential partner for us as we grow and modernize our portfolios," said Eric Ryan, CEO of Strategic Dealer Solutions. "Their platform makes it easier for our customers to pay, lightens the load on our team, and helps us hit our collection goals faster. We're excited about what's ahead, especially with BlytzPay's AI Voice Collector and other innovations."

The expanded partnership underscores BlytzPay's commitment to delivering fast, flexible solutions that improve collections efficiency and customer engagement.

"Dealers shouldn't have to choose between better tech and better results," said Robyn Burkinshaw, Founder & CEO of BlytzPay. "With Strategic Dealer Solutions, we've shown that when you put consumers first and simplify the payment experience, everyone wins."

