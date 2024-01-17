Strategic Design Decisions in Rare Disease Trials, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

Register for this webinar to discover invaluable strategies to effectively navigate rare disease trials, enhancing endpoint adaptation, data quality and clinical interpretation. Post this

In this webinar, Dr. Pam Ventola will share methodological approaches for adapting endpoints for rare disease trials. Specifically, she will outline how sponsors may adapt both standardized endpoints — such as the Vineland-3 — as well as common clinician reported outcomes — such as the clinical global impression – severity/improvement scale (CGI-S/I) — to meet the unique needs of patient populations.

In addition, Dr. Ventola will discuss rater training approaches and targeted data quality monitoring methodologies specific to rare disease trials. These processes are vital for trial success, as rare disease studies have unique challenges in the realm of rater training. In these trials, sponsors typically need to recruit patients from broad geographic areas. This means raters have varied levels of experience and expertise, opening the door for rater variance and errors.

Lastly, determining the clinical meaningfulness of trial results is a critical step in designing trials and interpreting results. Dr. Ventola will outline approaches for supporting the clinical meaningfulness of results in rare disease trials.

Join Pam Ventola, PhD, Chief Science Officer, Cogstate, for the live webinar on Thursday, February 8, 2024, at 11am EST (4pm GMT/UK).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Strategic Design Decisions in Rare Disease Trials.

