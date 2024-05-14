Strategic Franchising Systems Kicks Off 2024 with Record-Breaking Q1 Performance

We've trained more incoming franchisees in Q1 than we have ever before and we're launching new locations at a tremendous rate. Post this

"If I had to sum up this quarter in one word, it would probably be 'exciting,'" said Chris Seman, president of Strategic Franchising Systems. "We've trained more incoming franchisees in Q1 than we have ever before and we're launching new locations at a tremendous rate. All the brands have also exceeded same-store numbers over Q1 of 2023, which is a testament to our company and the strength of the home services industry in general."

Since the start of 2024, the company has signed agreements for 36 new units across its portfolio, 11 more signings than Q1 2023.

Particularly noteworthy was the performance of Pet Wants, Seman said, which experienced its best quarter to date with a 10.8 percent increase in same-store-sales. The introduction of freeze-dried products and the rollout of new technologies were also significant milestones that contributed to the brand's success.

This quarter also saw Caring Transitions unveil a brand refresh that modernized its identity and showcased the evolution of the organization. This rebranding effort, which included a new logo, updated brand assets and a redefined mission statement, underscores the company's commitment to staying at the forefront of the industry while honoring its roots.

Fresh Coat Painters saw the promotion of Lisa Hudson to brand president this quarter. Hudson, a seasoned executive with a rich background in leadership and franchise development, brings over three decades of experience to her new role at the helm of the brand.

Overall, Seman highlighted the resilience of Strategic Franchising Systems' brands, which have shown remarkable growth despite economic uncertainties.

"All of our brands have continued to grow," said Seman. "And it's not just about new unit growth — it's also about how each unit grows year over year. Our marketplace experiences mild blips, avoiding the massive peaks and valleys seen in other systems. People will always need these services and we are there to provide them. That is why we've maintained resilience and sustained growth, continuing to produce and perform across any economic condition."

Each of the five concepts under the Strategic Franchising Systems umbrella offers franchise owners an array of attractive benefits. Every brand starts off as a home-based business, which allows owners to keep operating costs significantly lower than those of competitors. All new franchise owners are prepared and trained with what it takes to be successful entrepreneurs, including access to business coaching, recruiting, proven marketing programs and trade secrets for each of the five franchise systems. That is why Strategic Franchising Systems' brands require no previous experience.

This exciting quarter culminated in the Strategic Franchising Systems franchise conference held from March 4-6 in New Orleans. The event provided an invaluable opportunity for the franchise community to celebrate all of these recent successes and look forward to the future together.

"With so much to celebrate, from record-breaking quarters to significant brand evolutions, it was truly rewarding to gather in one place, share our successes and strategize for the continued growth of our franchise network," Seman said. "The conference really reinforced our sense of community and commitment to each other's success."

Looking ahead, this commitment to the success and profitability of franchisees is at the core of Strategic Franchising Systems' strategy.

"Most of our goals for 2024 are focused on the franchisee level," Seman said. "We aim to leverage current economic conditions to ensure our franchise owners are fully capitalized, maximizing their profitability and have all the necessary assets to succeed and grow their personal portfolios. We've implemented comprehensive systems to provide our owners with the opportunity to achieve greater profitability than they've experienced in the past."

The total investment required to start a Fresh Coat franchise ranges from $71,150 to $101,250.

The total investment required to start a Caring Transitions franchise ranges from $63,562 to $108,612.

The total investment costs to open a Growth Coach franchise ranges from $54,000 to $75,900.

The total investment necessary to begin the operation of a Pet Wants ranges from $137,850 to $219,000

The total investment estimate to begin operations for a TruBlue franchise ranges from $70,050 to $96,400.

For more information about franchise opportunities with Strategic Franchising Systems, visit https://strategicfranchising.com/.

Media Contact

Jessica Tcholakov, Strategic Franchising, 224-436-1005, [email protected], https://strategicfranchising.com/

SOURCE Strategic Franchising