Strategic Franchising Systems Names Daniel Murphy as New CEO; Guiding Greater Growth of Five National Franchise Systems

Murphy joined Strategic Franchising in 2002 to combine forces with his business partner and mentor, Gary Green, who founded Strategic Franchising in 1994 after successfully creating three national franchise systems. Murphy has been a vital addition and contributor to this prolific franchise-development launch pad for the past 22 years. Under his leadership, Strategic has seen exponential growth with five new franchise brands, more than 800 franchise locations throughout the United States, and with total system revenues exceeding $200 million. Strategic Franchising provides management and consulting services to these five independently owned but affiliated national franchise brands: Growth Coach, Fresh Coat, Caring Transitions, TruBlue Home Service Ally, and Pet Wants.

Murphy is also the current President and Co-Founder of Franchise Funding Group, LLC, the retired CEO/Co-Founder of The Growth Coach franchise system, as well as the Co-Founder of Caring Transitions, TruBlue and the Pet Wants franchise system. He is a frequent speaker on franchising, entrepreneurship, and business/life success and is also the author of the book, "Becoming a Strategic Business Owner", which helps overworked and overwhelmed business owners achieve greater success while maintaining personal balance.

In his new role as CEO, Murphy says his primary goal is to evaluate and enhance the strategic direction, capabilities, and results of all five affiliated brands. "For continued growth, it's essential we work even smarter and harder to attract, develop and retain high-caliber talent," he said. "We already have an amazing team in place and as CEO, my role is to help maximize the potential of the leaders at Strategic so they can in turn support the success of their employees, who in turn support the success of their franchisees, who in turn support the success of their employees and customers in their communities. It's a fulfilling mission and powerful ripple effect, but at the end of the day, it's all about one thing: lifting up people and communities. Through our dedicated and passionate franchise owners, it's deeply satisfying knowing that we indirectly help create thousands of jobs that help support thousands of families throughout the U.S."

Since day one, Strategic Franchising has been committed to creating accessible and affordable franchise opportunities that empower ordinary folks looking to follow their entrepreneurial dreams and achieve extraordinary lives with greater freedom, flexibility, fun, fulfillment and financial success. And, as important, to be a force for good in their communities.

"A reputable franchise gives the buyer the best of both worlds," said Murphy. "You are still 100% an independent business owner, controlling your own destiny. But with an effective franchise system, you get incredible training, on-going coaching, and proven operating and marketing systems out of the gate — a solid safety net and risk reduction. As such, no previous industry or business-ownership experience is necessary; you are taught and provided with everything you need. Best yet, you can collaborate with the top performers in the system and follow their same successful mindsets, habits and work ethic to build an incredible business to whatever size that best meets your goals and lifestyle. It's your choice and responsibility."

Every Strategic Franchising Systems brand is affordable and can be home-based to start, which allows owners to keep operating costs significantly lower than competitors. As part of their strategy to stand behind their proven business models and franchise owners, Strategic also offers an industry-unique Winner's Circle Program, which over time can reimburse franchisees for up to their entire franchise fee as they achieve certain performance milestones.

"It's an absolute honor and privilege for our team to empower these entrepreneurs, as well as a huge responsibility," said Murphy. "Trust me; as a former CPA, if I can do it, anybody can do it. Everything we truly want in life is usually outside our comfort zone and on the other side of fear. We must be okay with taking reasonable risks and being somewhat uncomfortable to create a truly fulfilling and rewarding life. I'm so glad I bet on myself and that my wife, Julie, fully supported that. That's why we want to help more franchise candidates do the same thing for themselves and their families – feed their dreams and starve their fears – so they too can create a better life and lifestyle."

Looking ahead to the future of Strategic Franchising Systems, Murphy says he feels more energized, committed, and optimistic than ever.

"I've realized over the past few years that I am nowhere near ready to retire," said Murphy. "I am so excited with the great team we have in place — they are seizing opportunities and rallying around any challenges that arise. With the complexity that comes from overseeing five national franchise systems, there is never a routine or boring day here. After two decades, this still doesn't feel like work, and that's because I'm doing what I love, coaching leaders, working with talented people I truly respect and like, and having fun along the way. Doing well by doing good is a fulfilling and peaceful way to live. I'm very blessed."

For more information about Strategic Franchising Systems and their franchise opportunities, please visit https://strategicfranchising.com.

