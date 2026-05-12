Strategic Growth Partners and C2 Technologies Form Strategic Alliance to Deliver AI-Powered Proposal Intelligence for Government Contractors

Strategic Growth Partners (SGP) Expands Its AI-Enabled Growth Solutions Through a Partnership with Adapt2Bid, Powered by C² Technologies, Delivering Smarter, Faster, and More Effective Outcomes Across the Entire Capture and Proposal Lifecycle.

WASHINGTON, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Strategic Growth Partners (SGP), a full-lifecycle growth partner for government contractors, today announced a strategic alliance with C2 Technologies, integrating Adapt2Bid — an AI-powered proposal and bid intelligence platform — into SGP's core service delivery. The partnership advances SGP's mission to be an enterprise-wide, AI-enabled solutions provider for its clients; not simply a service vendor.

SGP is embedding Adapt2Bid as a capability to deliver. In a market where AI is rapidly reshaping how services are delivered, SGP is positioning itself as the AI-enabled firm: one that uses technology to drive better outcomes for clients rather than simply offering them unmanned tools and unfueled advisory support. This alliance represents one of several deliberate moves SGP is making to embed AI across every dimension of its client engagements.

"At Strategic Growth Partners, we are fully embracing AI-enabled capabilities across all our service offerings to continue delivering superior support, greater operational efficiency, and enhanced outcomes for our clients. Our focus is on leveraging emerging technologies to help reduce costs, improve scalability, and keep pace with evolving market demands, while ensuring alignment with secure platforms and solutions that can support organizations operating within CMMC Level 2 environments."

— John Cook, CEO, Strategic Growth Partners

Adapt2Bid, developed by C2 Technologies, transforms how organizations respond to government solicitations. The platform covers the full proposal lifecycle — from RFP upload and AI analysis to requirement mapping and compliant draft generation — cutting proposal costs by up to 50%, delivering 8x productivity gains and improving compliance and quality by 85%. For small and mid-size government contractors with limited staff and resources, the result is a practical, scalable path to competing and winning alongside much larger firms.

"Adapt2Bid, powered by C2 Technologies, is proud to welcome Strategic Growth Partners as an authorized reseller — connecting AI-powered bid intelligence with the market relationships needed to help more organizations compete smarter and win more."

— Dolly Oberoi, CEO, C2 Technologies

SGP's role in this alliance goes well beyond making a platform available. The firm serves as the strategic implementation and operational backbone — bringing proposal strategy, process expertise, content operations, and hands-on adoption support that transform technology capability into competitive advantage. For clients, this means a fully integrated offering where the intelligence of Adapt2Bid and the expertise of SGP work as one.

"Adapt2Bid creates the technology advantage manned by SGP's expert resources, proposal strategy, production, and adoption support that turn that advantage into wins. Together, we're offering GovCons a complete solution that modernizes how they compete, from RFP shred to final submission."

— Melissa Palmer, VP of Capture & Proposals, Strategic Growth Partners

The SGP–Adapt2Bid alliance is available immediately. Organizations seeking to modernize their capture and proposal operations with enterprise-grade AI support are encouraged to contact Strategic Growth Partners directly.

About Strategic Growth Partners (SGP)

SGP is a full-lifecycle growth partner for government contractors. We help clients get to revenue faster, reduce barriers to entry, and scale efficiently through an integrated shared-services model covering market entry, business development, back-office support, and M&A growth expansion. With fractional experts, entrepreneurial agility, and a deliberate strategy to embed AI across every client engagement, SGP is building the premier AI-enabled advisory firm — one where technology strengthens every outcome we deliver. We provide clients the capacity and confidence to compete and win across both federal and state markets.

C2 Technologies & Adapt2Bid

Founded in 1989, C² Technologies, Inc. is a woman-owned AI solutions and professional services company delivering mission-ready training, digital transformation, immersive learning, MODSIM, and performance solutions. Learn more at C2TI.com.

C²'s Adapt2Bid — an AI-powered capture and proposal solution — is revolutionizing proposal development. Proposal teams can qualify opportunities, analyze requirements, shape win strategies, and build winning proposals faster. Request a Demo: Adapt2Bid.ai.

Media Contact

Samantha Griego, Strategic Growth Partners, 1 3034831990, [email protected], https://strategicgrowthpartners.com

SOURCE Strategic Growth Partners