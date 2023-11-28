STRATEGIC GROWTH PROMPTS KEY HIRE: Compliance Risk Concepts LLC Welcomes Michael Durette as First Chief Revenue Officer

Michael will operationalize our approach to serving existing markets while pursuing new opportunities and broadening our reach. His hiring is the culmination of a year of strategic thinking about where we want to take the company. The timing couldn't be better, and Michael is a perfect match. Post this

"Over the next few years, risk and compliance will be fundamentally important focus areas for financial services firms," continued Durette. "In addition to our core verticals at CRC, the regulatory landscape for banks, credit unions, digital asset firms, and FinTech companies is also rapidly evolving. I firmly believe that CRC has a massive opportunity to bridge the gap between these industries and their regulators and to emerge as the industry leader."

Earlier this year, Founder and Managing Partner Mitch Avnet and his team marked CRC's tenth anniversary by announcing their first-ever, in-person industry conference for clients. Avnet views Durette's hiring as the beginning of CRC's next decade of success, saying, "Creating this role for Michael is yet another significant step in our business evolution. Michael will operationalize our approach to serving existing markets while pursuing new opportunities and broadening our reach. His hiring is the culmination of a year of strategic thinking about where we want to take the company. The timing couldn't be better, and Michael is a perfect match."

Compliance Risk Concepts continues to be a trusted advisory for enterprises seeking expert and cost-effective compliance management solutions. The firm intends to further its mission of balancing commercial interests with regulatory scrutiny, while also serving as an integrated extension of in-house compliance departments.

About Compliance Risk Concepts

Compliance Risk Concepts LLC is a business-focused team of senior compliance executives who offer clients top-tier compliance risk management support services on an as-needed, project or part-time basis. CRC provides clients with the critical skills and expertise required to establish, maintain, enhance and credibly demonstrate a commitment to a strong culture of compliance and risk management.

