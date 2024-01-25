Strategic Implications of Oncology Clinical Trial Design in Early-Phase Studies, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, gain insights into how trial design influences early oncology study success and how it can impact later phases of research. Attendees will learn about biomarker stratification, adaptive enrichment and real-world data integration for enhanced outcomes. The featured speaker will discuss the importance of selecting optimal doses and schedules via dose-finding studies for successful registrational trials, minimizing risks in later research phases. The speaker will also share the latest trial design strategies, their potential to enhance trial outcomes and more.

