Strategic Implications of Oncology Clinical Trial Design in Early-Phase Studies, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, gain insights into how trial design influences early oncology study success and how it can impact later phases of research. Attendees will learn about biomarker stratification, adaptive enrichment and real-world data integration for enhanced outcomes. The featured speaker will discuss the importance of selecting optimal doses and schedules via dose-finding studies for successful registrational trials, minimizing risks in later research phases. The speaker will also share the latest trial design strategies, their potential to enhance trial outcomes and more.
TORONTO, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Discover an informative webinar delving into how strategic oncology clinical trial design shapes success in early oncology studies using novel approaches. Trial design in early-phase oncology studies has a critical impact on the success of the study. Novel approaches such as biomarker stratification, adaptive enrichment designs, outcome-adaptive randomization and the integration of real-world data have been developed. In addition, under Project Optimus, dose expansion requires the selection of the most appropriate dose and schedule to be brought into the registrational trial, which also needs to be accomplished via dose-finding studies in early-phase trials.
Attendees will gain insights into the trade-offs between protocol design options and offer insight into developing a trial structure that maximizes the chances of success in later phases of research while minimizing risk.
Join this webinar to explore the intricate world of oncology trial design and gain valuable insights to enhance research approaches.
Join Peter Langecker, MD, PhD, Executive Medical Director, Global Oncology, Caidya, for the live webinar on Friday, February 16, 2024, at 11am EST (4pm GMT/UK).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Strategic Implications of Oncology Clinical Trial Design in Early-Phase Studies.
