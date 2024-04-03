Strategic iQ Secures OneStream Software's Gold Partner Level Status

Today, Strategic iQ, a trusted advisor in corporate performance management, is pleased to announce they have become a Gold-level OneStream implementation partner. As a Gold-level partner, OneStream recognizes Strategic iQ's commitment to align with OneStream's strategic vision and continue to bring value to shared clients.

Rochester Hills, Michigan, April 2, 2024 – Today, Strategic iQ, a trusted advisor in corporate performance management, is pleased to announce they have become a Gold-level OneStream implementation partner. As a Gold-level partner, OneStream recognizes Strategic iQ's commitment to align with OneStream's strategic vision and continue to bring value to shared clients.

OneStream provides an Intelligent Finance Platform for the modern enterprise that simplifies and aligns corporate performance management processes such as financial consolidation, reporting, planning and analytics. OneStream's platform can easily be extended with over 50 financial close, planning and analysis, and productivity solutions.

"We are immensely proud of our partnership and relationship with OneStream. Because of OneStream's platform-based technology, we are helping companies achieve new levels of financial productivity, analytic capability, and forecasting agility," said Ken Dowd, President and Founder of Strategic, iQ. "Moving to OneStream's Gold Partnership level reflects the culmination of hard work by the entire SiQ team. We further wish to thank our customers who consistently demonstrate their trust and confidence in SiQ as trusted advisors."

"We are thrilled to announce Strategic iQ has achieved Gold-level partner status," said Stephanie Cramp, senior vice president, global alliances of OneStream Software. "This status is awarded to partners who meet our high standards and continue to deliver exceptional solutions that drive value for our customers. Strategic iQ's new partner status is a reflection that more companies are turning to OneStream's unified platform to simplify their financial processes and increase operational insights."

Headquartered in Rochester Hills, Michigan, Strategic iQ is a financial transformation services company, which specializes in implementing OneStream. In 2023, as one of the first five Certified Development Partners, Strategic iQ launched the SiQ Planning Factory, a pre-built, Integrated Business Planning solution specifically designed to help Manufacturers use OneStream for Sales & Operational Planning.

"The combination of our exceptional services team who are experts in implementing some of the most sophisticated capabilities of OneStream's platform with the pre-built and robust functionality of our SiQ Planning Factory means that we are delivering substantial value at the lowest cost and fastest implementation speed for our customers," said Christopher Patton, Vice President of Sales & Marketing. "We are very proud to showcase this capability as a Gold-level partner of OneStream's."

About OneStream Software

OneStream provides an intelligent finance platform built to enable confident decision-making and maximize business impact. OneStream unleashes organizational value by unifying data management, financial close and consolidation, planning, reporting, analytics and machine learning. We empower finance and operations teams with AI-enabled insights to make faster and more intelligent decisions every single day. All in a single, modern CPM platform designed to continually evolve and scale with your organization.

OneStream is an independent software company backed by private equity investors KKR, Tidemark, Partners Fund Capital and Alkeon Capital Management. With nearly 1400 customers, more than 250 partners and roughly 1300 employees our primary mission is to deliver 100% customer success. To learn more visit www.onestream.com.

About Strategic iQ

Strategic iQ (SiQ) helps our clients transform their business operations by leveraging proven project management methodologies, effective change management techniques and our functional expertise to streamline operations, reduce cycle times and deliver actionable insights. We offer full-service solutions tailored and optimized for the office of the CFO. We leverage our combined industry experience, functional knowledge, and deep technical expertise to identify, recommend, and develop full life-cycle solutions for key areas of finance and accounting to help companies operate Leaner, Faster and Smarter.

