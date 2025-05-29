Strategic Partnership With Sherwin-Williams Helps Fresh Coat Franchisees Thrive

With a relationship that goes back more than a decade, Fresh Coat and Sherwin-Williams have built a partnership designed to empower local franchisees through technical support, marketing assistance, product guidance and strong community ties. Post this

Chuck Jennison, a business coach with Fresh Coat, spent nearly four decades with Sherwin-Williams and worked closely with Fresh Coat franchisees for nearly a decade.

"I had Fresh Coat as one of my main clients for almost 10 years," Jennison said. "When I retired, it was an easy decision to join Fresh Coat as a business coach. The relationship I've seen develop between Fresh Coat and Sherwin-Williams over the years is strong, and it's a key piece of how we help our owners succeed."

Sherwin-Williams is Fresh Coat's primary paint vendor, but the relationship runs much deeper.

"When new owners join the system, one of their first meetings is with the local Sherwin-Williams store manager and sales rep," Jennison said. "That usually lasts two to three hours, and they walk through product lines, job quoting and the painting industry in general. It creates an incredible knowledge base."

Representatives will accompany Fresh Coat owners to their first job site visits to help them choose the right products and make an accurate quote. And when franchisees face unfamiliar challenges, like painting on different surfaces, dealing with rusted metal or planning ahead for specific weather conditions, Sherwin-Williams provides technical support and guidance on which products are best for the job.

"The Sherwin-Williams teams are really there in the trenches with us," Jennison said. "Especially when franchisees are starting out and trying to figure things out as they go."

Tools, Perks and Marketing Support

Sherwin-Williams also offers significant financial and marketing support for Fresh Coat owners.

Financial Support From Sherwin-Williams

Vehicle Wrap Credit ($1,000): Franchisees can receive this credit for branded Fresh Coat vehicle wraps that include the Sherwin-Williams logo.

Home Show Credit ($1,000): To help franchisees break into their local markets, Sherwin-Williams will provide funds to be used toward booth fees and marketing materials for local home shows.

Fresh Coat Cares Support ($500): Sherwin-Williams will donate supplies to franchisees completing Fresh Coat Cares projects in their communities.

Annual Marketing Allowance ($500): This credit provides additional financial support to help franchisees market their businesses locally through yard signs, door hangers, T-shirts, etc.

Marketing Support From Sherwin-Williams

Technical Support: Sherwin-Williams offers dedicated technical representatives who assist franchisees with product and process transitions, troubleshooting and optimizing application techniques.

Product Guidance: Franchisees receive comprehensive product recommendations tailored to specific projects, with insights on the best coatings and application methods.

Job Site Visits: Sherwin-Williams' technical team conducts onsite evaluations to support franchisees during projects. These visits include pre-job meetings, application demonstrations and assistance in optimizing throughput, ensuring that projects are completed efficiently and to the highest standards.

Strong Local Connections

Isaiah Shakespeare, a national account executive with Sherwin-Williams, explained the value of the partnership beyond financial perks and brand awareness. "Sherwin-Williams is a big company, but we operate with a small-town feel," he said. "We want Fresh Coat owners to have a nearby store, a dedicated rep and someone in their corner who knows their name and their business."

Shakespeare emphasized the importance of relationships in driving business success on both sides. Embracing the idea that "friends buy from friends," Sherwin-Williams works to become friends with every Fresh Coat owner.

This value informs Sherwin-Williams' commitment to supporting Fresh Coat Cares projects, too.

"Paint can change how something looks, but it also uplifts people's spirits," Shakespeare said. "That's why Fresh Coat Cares is such a perfect match for us — we're both in it to make a real difference."

A True Partner, Not Just a Vendor

While Sherwin-Williams is an important vendor for Fresh Coat owners, providing high quality materials and professional insights, the relationship between the brands is much more meaningful, and that's what makes the partnership strong.

"We're not just suppliers," Shakespeare said. "We get to know our Fresh Coat owners. We learn about their families. We support them like friends. That's how you build something that lasts."

