Strategic Radiology Adds 17-Radiologist Skagit Radiology for Foothold in Washington State

SEATTLE, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Strategic Radiology enters the state of Washington with new member Skagit Radiology, based in Mount Vernon, Wash. The practice includes 17 subspecialty-trained radiologists, covers six hospitals in Washington and Alaska, and has served the region since 1972.

"Skagit Radiology has developed a high-service, subspecialized, patient-centered model to meet the needs of patients and partners in the key cities in Skagit County as well as rural communities in the region," said Scott Bundy, MD, FACR, CEO and Chair, Strategic Radiology (SR). "We are excited to welcome this innovative group into the coalition and introduce them to our unique process of sharing and collaborating."

In addition to covering hospitals, the practice has a strong outpatient imaging presence in its coverage area, operating two full-service imaging centers and partnering with Skagit Regional Health on a third. Skagit Radiology deployed advanced interoperability technology to connect all sites serviced by its subspecialized team trained in neuroradiology, musculoskeletal, breast, and body imaging, nuclear medicine, and cardiovascular and interventional radiology.

"Our group is a strongly independent, service-minded practice dedicated to providing our patients and partners with excellence in diagnostic and interventional imaging services," said Kelley L. Cline, MD, president of Skagit Radiology. "We hope to expand best practices, scale business operations, and leverage the group purchasing opportunities through our membership in Strategic Radiology."

Skagit Radiology is based in Mount Vernon, Washington, the county seat of Skagit County, and adjacent to a vast river delta that stretches west to the Puget Sound. Mountains surround the delta on three sides and support an area of fertile farmland settled by Swedish and Dutch immigrants, whose legacy lives on in the annual Skagit Valley Tulip Festival each spring.

About Strategic Radiology

Strategic Radiology (SR) is a national coalition of 36 privately owned, independent radiology practices representing 1500+ radiologists that have come together to improve quality, gain operational efficiencies, and innovate the future of radiology's private practice model. SR established the nation's first imaging-specific Patient Safety Organization listed by the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality and also provides its member groups value through shared savings via a group purchasing program, strategic partnerships, and proprietary products and services, including SR Health, an independent health insurance plan for members. To learn more, visit http://www.StrategicRadiology.org and follow SR on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.

