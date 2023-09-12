Strategic Radiology Adds 3rd Indiana Group, 80-Radiologist Summit Radiology

Our radiologists and employees strive to provide the highest possible standard of care to every patient in every hospital that we serve. In joining Strategic Radiology, we hope to find ways to reduce expenses and further strengthen our mission. Tweet this

Summit Radiology is the product of a merger in 1995 between a pair of private radiology practices formed in the 1960s. Over time, the practice has developed diversified reading expertise and capacity, with fellowship-trained radiologists providing the full spectrum of subspecialities, including musculoskeletal, cross-sectional imaging, neuroradiology, interventional neuroradiology, abdominal imaging, body imaging, MRI, vascular/interventional, pediatrics, and nuclear medicine.

"Our radiologists and employees strive to provide the highest possible standard of care to every patient in every hospital that we serve," said Daniel Branam, MD, president, Summit Radiology. "In joining Strategic Radiology, we hope to find ways to reduce expenses and further strengthen our mission."

Summit Radiology has built a sophisticated IT infrastructure, including PACS, distributed reading, and universal worklist, to support a complex distributed, subspecialized reading solution used to service its hospital partners. Part of that solution is an advanced IT support service.

Fort Wayne is located in northeastern Indiana, 18 miles west of the Ohio border and 50 miles south of the Michigan border, and is the second most populous city in Indiana after Indianapolis. It was an All-America City Award recipient in 2021.

About Strategic Radiology

Strategic Radiology (SR) is a national coalition of 35 privately owned, independent, radiology practices representing 1500+ radiologists that have come together to improve quality, gain operational efficiencies, and innovate the future of radiology's private practice model. SR established the nation's first imaging-specific Patient Safety Organization listed by the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality and also provides its member groups value through shared savings via a group purchasing program, strategic partnerships, and proprietary products and services, including SR Health, an independent health insurance plan for members. To learn more, visit http://www.StrategicRadiology.org and follow SR on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.

