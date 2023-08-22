Strategic Radiology Enters Montana with New Member Intercity Radiology

Strategic Radiology continues to expand its presence in the U.S. radiology marketplace with the addition of its first member in the state of Montana, Intercity Radiology. Located in Bozeman, MT, Intercity Radiology is a group of 11 board-certified, subspecialized radiologists who provide radiology services for the Bozeman Health system at multiple locations.
DALLAS and FORT WORTH, Texas, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Strategic Radiology continues to expand its presence in the U.S. radiology marketplace with the addition of its first member in the state of Montana, Intercity Radiology. Located in Bozeman, MT, Intercity Radiology is a group of 11 board-certified, subspecialized radiologists who provide radiology services for the Bozeman Health system at multiple locations.
"Intercity Radiology is a progressive independent practice that is committed to providing high quality interpretations for the residents of Bozeman and its surrounding communities," said Scott Bundy, MD, FACR, CEO and Chair, Strategic Radiology (SR). "We are proud to have the group among our coalition and look forward to working together to better serve our patients and strengthen private practice radiology."
Located in Southwest Montana in the Rocky Mountains, Bozeman is the fourth largest city in the state and one of the fastest growing Micropolitan Statistical Areas in the U.S, with a growing population attracted to quality of life, natural beauty, and year-round outdoor recreation. In addition to serving six hospitals across the state of Montana and Western Washington, Intercity Radiology has established an outpatient presence as joint partners with Bozeman Health in two full-service outpatient imaging sites.
"Intercity Radiology is excited to partner with other groups in Strategic Radiology to grow and improve services to our patients," said Paul Meier, MD, president, Intercity Radiology. "We look forward to building relationships that will solidify our business and strengthen Strategic Radiology."
Intercity Radiology is well-established in Bozeman, having served the city and surrounding communities for nearly 50 years. The practice partners with the Cancer Support Community Montana and provides ongoing financial support to many local charitable organizations. It is a proud sponsor of Community Health Partners, an organization of medical facilities and clinics that provide health and dental care, counseling, work training, and housing to low-income or underserved populations.
About Strategic Radiology
Strategic Radiology (SR) is a national coalition of 35 privately owned, independent, radiology practices representing 1500+ radiologists that have come together to improve quality, gain operational efficiencies, and innovate the future of radiology's private practice model. SR established the nation's first imaging-specific Patient Safety Organization listed by the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality and also provides its member groups value through shared savings via a group purchasing program, strategic partnerships, and proprietary products and services, including SR Health, an independent health insurance plan for members. To learn more, visit http://www.StrategicRadiology.org and follow SR on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.
SR Members:
- Advanced Radiology Services; Grand Rapids, MI
- ARA Health Specialists; Asheville, NC
- Casper Medical Imaging and Outpatient Radiology; Casper, WY
- Catawba Radiology Associates; Hickory, NC
- Central Illinois Radiological Associates; Peoria, IL
- Chesapeake Medical Imaging; Annapolis, MD
- Delaney Radiology; Wilmington, NC
- Diagnostic Imaging Northwest; Portland, OR
- Gaston Radiology; Gastonia, NC
- The Hill Medical Corporation; Pasadena, CA
- Huron Valley Radiology; Ann Arbor, MI
- Intercity Radiology; Bozeman, MT
- Mecklenburg Radiology Associates; Charlotte, NC
- Mountain Medical Physician Specialists; Salt Lake City, UT
- Naugatuck Valley Radiological Associates; Waterbury, CT
- Northwest Radiology; Indianapolis, IN
- Quantum Radiology; Atlanta, GA
- Radiologic Medical Services; Iowa City, IA
- Radiology Associates; Corpus Christi, TX
- Radiology Associates; Jeffersonville, IN
- Radiology Associates; Eugene, OR
- Radiology Associates of Albuquerque; Albuquerque, NM
- Radiology Associates of Lynchburg;
- Radiology Associates of Macon; Macon, GA
- Radiology Associates of North Texas; Dallas/Fort Worth, TX
- Radiology Associates of Richmond; Richmond, VA
- Radiology Associates of Tallahassee; Tallahassee, FL
- Rome Radiology Group; Rome, GA
- Southeast Radiology, Ltd.; Glen Mills, PA
- Southern Radiology Consultants; Baton Rouge, LA
- Summit Radiology; Fort Wayne, IN
- Tower Imaging Medical Group; Santa Monica, CA
- Triad Radiology Associates; Winston-Salem, NC
- United Imaging Consultants; Mission, KS
- X-Ray Consultants; South Bend, IN
Media Contact
Cheryl Proval, Strategic Radiology, 310.750.9320, [email protected], www.strategicradiology.org
SOURCE Strategic Radiology
Share this article