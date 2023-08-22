Strategic Radiology Enters Montana with New Member Intercity Radiology

Intercity Radiology is excited to partner with other groups in Strategic Radiology to grow and improve services to our patients. We look forward to building relationships that will solidify our business and strengthen Strategic Radiology. Tweet this

Located in Southwest Montana in the Rocky Mountains, Bozeman is the fourth largest city in the state and one of the fastest growing Micropolitan Statistical Areas in the U.S, with a growing population attracted to quality of life, natural beauty, and year-round outdoor recreation. In addition to serving six hospitals across the state of Montana and Western Washington, Intercity Radiology has established an outpatient presence as joint partners with Bozeman Health in two full-service outpatient imaging sites.

"Intercity Radiology is excited to partner with other groups in Strategic Radiology to grow and improve services to our patients," said Paul Meier, MD, president, Intercity Radiology. "We look forward to building relationships that will solidify our business and strengthen Strategic Radiology."

Intercity Radiology is well-established in Bozeman, having served the city and surrounding communities for nearly 50 years. The practice partners with the Cancer Support Community Montana and provides ongoing financial support to many local charitable organizations. It is a proud sponsor of Community Health Partners, an organization of medical facilities and clinics that provide health and dental care, counseling, work training, and housing to low-income or underserved populations.

About Strategic Radiology

Strategic Radiology (SR) is a national coalition of 35 privately owned, independent, radiology practices representing 1500+ radiologists that have come together to improve quality, gain operational efficiencies, and innovate the future of radiology's private practice model. SR established the nation's first imaging-specific Patient Safety Organization listed by the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality and also provides its member groups value through shared savings via a group purchasing program, strategic partnerships, and proprietary products and services, including SR Health, an independent health insurance plan for members. To learn more, visit http://www.StrategicRadiology.org and follow SR on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.

