Strategic Radiology Enters South Carolina with New Member Carolina Radiology Associates

CRA is a hospital-based practice serving five health systems in South Carolina, including HCA, McLeod Health System, and the Medical University of South Carolina. The practice has served South Carolina since 1978 and since its merger in 2015 with Florence Radiological Associates, established in 1974, CRA has operated two divisions: one based in Myrtle Beach and the other in Florence, SC, 60 miles northwest of Myrtle Beach.

"We are keen to join the Strategic Radiology national coalition of independent groups as we scale our practice," said Richard J. Wunder, MD, interventional radiologist and president of CRA's Myrtle Beach Division. "We anticipate further benefits by joining a nationwide network of independent radiology groups, including many neighbor practices in North Carolina and Georgia."

"Strategic Radiology is a good fit for our group," added Samuel C. Hill, IV, MD, interventional radiologist and president, Florence division, CRA. "We look forward to collaborating with like-minded groups to continue to raise the standard of care for our patients, our hospitals, and our referring physicians."

CRA is the largest independent private practice provider of radiological services in South Carolina and provides 24/7/365 subspecialized diagnostic and interventional radiology services for its five partner hospitals and health systems. With the addition of CRA, Strategic Radiology now represents 37 privately owned independent radiology practices nationwide.

