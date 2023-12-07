Strategic Radiology Grows Midwest Presence with Minnesota-based Regional Diagnostic Imaging

"We hope to access SR's purchasing power to improve the value of the service we provide, but also to participate in creating a sustainable national network of expertise." —Darrin Spoden, DO, President, Regional Diagnostic Radiology. Post this

RDR provides subspecialized, 24/7 diagnostic and interventional imaging services for 10 hospitals. The practice also has a significant outpatient footprint, providing subspecialized interpretations and interventions for a full-service outpatient imaging center joint venture with its primary health system, an MRI center with a partner hospital, the only comprehensive breast center in Central Minnesota, and a wholly owned minimally invasive vein center.

"Our practice remains dedicated to providing innovative imaging solutions to enhance patient care in the communities we serve, and our partnerships with 10 facilities give us the opportunity to help thousands of patients in our region," said Darrin Spoden, DO, President, RDR. "We hope to access SR's purchasing power to improve the value of the service we provide, but also to participate in creating a sustainable national network of expertise."

RDR is based in the suburb of Sartell, which straddles the Mississippi River, northwest of Minneapolis. Its administrative arm operates a managed services organization that provides billing to physician practices, and the group also deploys a state-of-the-art PACS and advanced tele-networking technology to deliver subspecialized interpretations and collaborative care across its service area.

About Strategic Radiology

Strategic Radiology (SR) is a national coalition of 37 privately owned, independent radiology practices representing 1700+ radiologists that have come together to improve quality, gain operational efficiencies, and innovate the future of radiology's private practice model. SR established the nation's first imaging-specific Patient Safety Organization listed by the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality and also provides its member groups value through shared savings via a group purchasing program, strategic partnerships, and proprietary products and services, including SR Health, an independent health insurance plan for members. To learn more, visit http://www.StrategicRadiology.org and follow SR on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.

SR Members:

Advanced Radiology Services; Grand Rapids, MI

ARA Health Specialists; Asheville, NC

Casper Medical Imaging and Outpatient Radiology; Casper, WY

Catawba Radiology Associates; Hickory, NC

Central Illinois Radiological Associates; Peoria, IL

Chesapeake Medical Imaging; Annapolis, MD

Delaney Radiology; Wilmington, NC

Diagnostic Imaging Northwest; Portland, OR

Gaston Radiology; Gastonia, NC

The Hill Medical Corporation; Pasadena, CA

Huron Valley Radiology, a division of Advanced Imaging Alliance; Ann Arbor, MI

Intercity Radiology; Bozeman, MT

Mecklenburg Radiology Associates; Charlotte, NC

Mountain Medical Physician Specialists; Salt Lake City, UT

Naugatuck Valley Radiological Associates, a division of Advanced Imaging Alliance; Waterbury, CT

Northwest Radiology; Indianapolis, IN

Quantum Radiology; Atlanta, GA

Radiologic Medical Services; Iowa City, IA

Radiology Associates; Corpus Christi, TX

Radiology Associates; Jeffersonville, IN

Radiology Associates; Eugene, OR

Radiology Associates of Albuquerque ; Albuquerque, NM

; Radiology Associates of Lynchburg ; VA

; VA Radiology Associates of Macon ; Macon, GA

; Radiology Associates of North Texas ; Dallas/Fort Worth, TX

; Radiology Associates of Richmond ; Richmond, VA

; Radiology Associates of Tallahassee ; Tallahassee, FL

; Regional Diagnostic Radiology; Sartell, MN

Rome Radiology Group; Rome, GA

Southeast Radiology, Ltd.; Glen Mills, PA

Southern Radiology Consultants; Baton Rouge, LA

Skagit Radiology; Mount Vernon, WA

Summit Radiology; Fort Wayne, IN

Tower Imaging Medical Group; Santa Monica, CA

Triad Radiology Associates; Winston-Salem, NC

United Imaging Consultants; Mission, KS

X-Ray Consultants, a division of Advanced Imaging Alliance; South Bend, IN

Media Contact

Cheryl Proval, Strategic Radiology, 3107509320, [email protected], www.strategicradiology.org

Twitter LinkedIn

SOURCE Strategic Radiology