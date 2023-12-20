Strategic Radiology Recruits Industry Veteran Greg Thomson to Lead Operations

"I have been privileged to manage the businesses of close to 100 private radiology practices throughout my career and enthusiastically embrace Strategic Radiology's ethic of supporting and strengthening radiologist-owned radiology." Post this

Mr. Thomson most recently served as Sr. Vice President, Practice Management, Zotec Partners, Orlando, FL, leading the division to become the largest outsourced practice management firm in the U.S. Prior to that, he held leadership positions with CBIZ Medical Management Professionals, Orlando, FL, and Medical Management Professionals, Orlando, FL. Mr. Thomson also led practice mergers for Per Se Technologies, Richmond, VA, and began his career as a senior auditor with Ernst and Young.

"I have been privileged to manage the businesses of close to 100 private radiology practices throughout my career and enthusiastically embrace Strategic Radiology's ethic of supporting and strengthening radiologist-owned radiology," said Mr. Thomson. "I am genuinely excited to continue the work begun by Barbara in advancing SR Health and to operationalize new opportunities identified by Strategic Radiology."

Mr. Thomson holds a B.S. from Virginia Tech and completed the Emerging Leaders Program at Harvard Business School. His areas of expertise include leadership, radiology finance, joint venture development, strategic planning, process improvement, practice operations, revenue cycle management, ambulatory services, and business valuations.

About Strategic Radiology

Strategic Radiology (SR) is a national coalition of 37 privately owned, independent radiology practices representing 1700+ radiologists that have come together to improve quality, gain operational efficiencies, and innovate the future of radiology's private practice model. SR established the nation's first imaging-specific Patient Safety Organization listed by the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality and also provides its member groups value through shared savings via a group purchasing program, strategic partnerships, and proprietary products and services, including SR Health, an independent health insurance plan for members. To learn more, visit http://www.StrategicRadiology.org and follow SR on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.

