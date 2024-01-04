Strategic Synergy: Enventys Partners Forms Powerful Partnerships at CES 2024

"This partnership represents an unparalleled opportunity for entrepreneurs to connect with some of the biggest players in the industry, and we are excited to see the transformative ideas that will emerge from this collaboration." Post this

The collaborative exhibit promises an unparalleled experience for visitors, including the presence of Shark Tank's Daymond John. Attendees may have the exclusive opportunity to "Pitch a Shark" at the Enventys Partners booth. To maximize this opportunity, Enventys Partners has launched https://pitchashark.com/, a dedicated platform for tech entrepreneurs to register their ideas ahead of time for a chance to pitch their innovation and potentially secure a meet and greet with Daymond John at CES.

In addition to the elevator pitch experience, Enventys Partners is offering CES attendees the chance to have dinner with their leadership team, providing a unique forum for in-depth discussions about their ideas and products. This intimate setting allows entrepreneurs to glean insights from these industry leaders and further explore potential collaborations.

"The CES 2024 collaboration with Storybox, Retailbound, and Easyship signifies a convergence of innovation and expertise," said Roy Morejon, Co-Founder and President at Enventys Partners. "This partnership represents an unparalleled opportunity for entrepreneurs to connect with some of the biggest players in the industry, and we are excited to see the transformative ideas that will emerge from this collaboration."

If interested or to learn more information, please contact Stevie Alger via email at [email protected].

About Enventys Partners

Enventys Partners is the industry's only full-service, turnkey product launch accelerator. For over 20 years, they've combined start-to-finish, all-encompassing product development services with digital marketing expertise to create innovative products and bring them to market. As a global product development and marketing leader, Enventys Partners designs, prototypes, manufactures, fulfills, crowdfunds, and markets new products and startup businesses. Enventys Partners clients have made over $1 billion in product sales and have been involved in developing, prototyping, launching, and/or marketing over 3,600 products. Enventys Partners is strategically positioned to bring products to life, ensuring validation with audiences globally. Discover how Enventys Partners can turn your vision into reality. For more information and a free consultation with an expert, visit https://enventyspartners.com/.

About StoryboxCREATIVE

At StoryboxCREATIVE, we focus on story branding. We either create or utilize your branding, then create stories, characters, and memorable short films and commercials to drive brand recognition. This process creates a wealth of custom created evergreen assets for your company to lean on for years. For more information, visit https://storybox-creative.com/.

About Retailbound

Retailbound is comprised of retail experts with hundreds of years of combined experience in all aspects of sales and sales support, merchandising, product development, marketing, multi-channel strategy, category management, pricing and brand growth. Our reputation with start-ups to million-dollar brands stems from a team dedicated to the premise: Let us help you make marketing to retail easier. For more information, visit https://retailbound.com/.

About Easyship

Easyship is an all-in-one shipping platform with a goal of simplifying the eCommerce and crowdfunding journey for businesses of all sizes, so whether you're shipping to backers for a crowdfunding campaign or fulfilling orders for your eCommerce store; sync products print labels and kickstart shipping within minutes. They simplify shipping domestically and internationally all while helping people save money. For more information, visit https://www.easyship.com/.

