Strategic Systems & OP/TECH USA Announce Collaboration to Enhance Warehouse Efficiency

David Bissonnette, President & CEO of Strategic Systems, commented on the partnership: "Working with OP/TECH USA enables us to extend ergonomically advanced solutions to our customers, directly targeting their operational needs for safety and efficiency."

Included in OP/TECH USA's lineup are:

Scanner and Comfort Slings: Featuring adjustable designs and breakaway connectors for safety.

Scanner Harnesses: Tailored for diverse body sizes, focusing on comfort and utility.

Double Harnesses: Adaptable for carrying multiple devices securely and comfortably.

Forklift Harnesses: Offering a custom fit to attach devices to the user securely.

Wrist Straps: Facilitating hands-free scanner use, enhancing mobility and security.

Experience the Difference with a Free Demo Strap

We are offering a free demo strap to truly appreciate the impact of these ergonomic solutions in your warehousing operations. Experience firsthand how our partnership with OP/TECH USA can make a difference in your daily operations at no charge.

Request your free demo strap now and discover how Strategic Systems and OP/TECH USA can transform your warehousing efficiency.

About Strategic Systems:

Strategic Systems & Technology Corp. has been at the forefront of offering enterprise mobility, asset tracking, and RFID solutions since 1999. The company serves a broad spectrum of industries, providing technology solutions that significantly enhance operational performance.

About OP/TECH USA:

OP/TECH USA specializes in ergonomic mobility solutions, producing a wide range of products to improve efficiency and safety in CIWO (The Center for Innovation in Worker Organization) environments. Their innovative approach to ergonomic design has set new standards for handheld device use in professional settings.

