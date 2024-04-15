Strategic Systems & OP/TECH USA Announce Collaboration to Enhance Warehouse Efficiency

Strategic Systems, a provider of enterprise mobility and RFID solutions, has partnered with OP/TECH USA, specialists in ergonomic mobility solutions. This collaboration aims to enhance safety, efficiency, and productivity in warehousing and fulfillment centers through innovative, hands-free solutions for handheld devices. The partnership merges Strategic Systems' technological expertise with OP/TECH's ergonomic innovations, targeting the unique challenges of warehousing operations. Strategic Systems is offering a free demo strap to showcase the benefits of the ergonomic solutions.
SUWANEE, Ga., April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Strategic Systems, a leading enterprise mobility and RFID solutions provider, proudly announces its partnership with OP/TECH USA, specialists in ergonomic mobility solutions. This collaboration is dedicated to boosting efficiency, safety, and productivity in warehousing and fulfillment centers by deploying innovative, hands-free solutions for handheld devices.
Merging Strategic Systems' technological acumen with OP/TECH USA's ergonomic ingenuity, this partnership aims to address specific challenges warehousing operations face. OP/TECH USA brings a suite of products meticulously designed for ergonomic comfort and device safety, perfectly complementing Strategic Systems' commitment to enhancing workforce performance with technology.
David Bissonnette, President & CEO of Strategic Systems, commented on the partnership: "Working with OP/TECH USA enables us to extend ergonomically advanced solutions to our customers, directly targeting their operational needs for safety and efficiency."
Included in OP/TECH USA's lineup are:
- Scanner and Comfort Slings: Featuring adjustable designs and breakaway connectors for safety.
- Scanner Harnesses: Tailored for diverse body sizes, focusing on comfort and utility.
- Double Harnesses: Adaptable for carrying multiple devices securely and comfortably.
- Forklift Harnesses: Offering a custom fit to attach devices to the user securely.
- Wrist Straps: Facilitating hands-free scanner use, enhancing mobility and security.
This partnership represents a practical step towards delivering targeted solutions to warehousing and fulfillment centers, focusing on their unique needs for improved operational safety and efficiency.
Experience the Difference with a Free Demo Strap
We are offering a free demo strap to truly appreciate the impact of these ergonomic solutions in your warehousing operations. Experience firsthand how our partnership with OP/TECH USA can make a difference in your daily operations at no charge.
Request your free demo strap now and discover how Strategic Systems and OP/TECH USA can transform your warehousing efficiency.
About Strategic Systems:
Strategic Systems & Technology Corp. has been at the forefront of offering enterprise mobility, asset tracking, and RFID solutions since 1999. The company serves a broad spectrum of industries, providing technology solutions that significantly enhance operational performance.
About OP/TECH USA:
OP/TECH USA specializes in ergonomic mobility solutions, producing a wide range of products to improve efficiency and safety in CIWO (The Center for Innovation in Worker Organization) environments. Their innovative approach to ergonomic design has set new standards for handheld device use in professional settings.
Media Contact
Mariya Bentz, Strategic Systems, 1 8773897255, [email protected], Strategic Systems
SOURCE Strategic Systems
Share this article