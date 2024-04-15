StrategicIT Solutions achieves Authorized C3PAO designation

"We are honored and humbled to join this forward-looking peer group of Authorized C3PAOs. We stand with our DIB partners to strengthen their cybersecurity posture in our country's fight against cyberattacks." Post this

"We are honored and humbled to join this forward-looking peer group of Authorized C3PAOs", said Manas Das, StrategicIT Solutions CEO and one of the first to become a Certified CMMC Assessor (CCA). "We stand with our DIB partners to strengthen their cybersecurity posture in our country's fight against cyberattacks."

StrategicIT Solutions has been helping its DIB clients with CMMC readiness review, gap analysis, process framework, and certification preparation. Now, as an Authorized C3PAO, StrategicIT will be able to provide CMMC certification assessment to its non-advisory clients when CMMC becomes the law of the land and Joint Surveillance Voluntary Assessments (JSVA) until then. The JSVA program is a transitional certification that offers DIB companies a significant early adapter competitive advantage.

About StrategicIT Solutions

Headquartered in the Washington D.C. Metro area, StrategicIT Solutions is a management consulting company that specializes in strategic business and technology solutions for commercial and public sector organizations. StrategicIT 's expertise includes CMMC advisory and assessment services, Project Management Office Setup, Process Improvement, and Project Portfolio Management. StrategicIT offers ePMOLite, a lean cloud-based software tool for PMO operations. StrategicIT Solutions is recognized by CIO Review magazine as a Top-Ten Project Management Solutions company. For more information, visit https://www.strategicit-solutions.com

Manas Das, StrategicIT Solutions LLC, 1 7038802492, [email protected], https://www.StrategicIT-Solutions.com

