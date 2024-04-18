Strategies for Biomarker-Driven Sub-population Optimization in Clinical Trials, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

Failed trials often have sub-populations of patients who respond well to the treatment being evaluated; however, the trial is abandoned because of the overall data. Post this

Artificial intelligence (AI), enabled via technology platforms, is a key driver of change in the clinical trial industry. This webinar will delve into how AI, through a SaaS platform like IQVIA's Sub-Population Optimization and Modeling Solution (SOMS), can rapidly analyze clinical data sets to identify promising patient sub-groups that could benefit from a therapy, thereby increasing safety and treatment outcomes.

SOMS uses an industry method called subgroup identification based on differential effect search (SIDES), which is validated, published and defendable to health authorities. By leveraging SIDES, sub-populations can be identified as fast as 30 seconds (up to 99 percent-time savings over current, manual biostatistics-based processes).

Harnessing the power of SIDES in a technology platform enables sponsors to:

Identify predictive biomarkers and sub-populations

Track sub-populations

Design and adjust strategies to maximize trial success

Develop rescue strategies for poorly performing trials

Execute trial simulation and benchmarking

Register for this webinar to learn how IQVIA's SOMS is leveraging AI for biomarker-driven sub-population optimization to help conduct clinical trials.

Join experts from IQVIA Technologies, Adrian Kizewski, Associate Director, Clinical Technology; and Naouel Baili, Director, AI Scientist, for the live webinar on Tuesday, May 7, 2024, at 11am EDT (4pm BST/UK).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Strategies for Biomarker-Driven Sub-population Optimization in Clinical Trials.

